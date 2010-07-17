Export bids for JF-17 Thunder Multirole Lightweight Fighter Aircraft

What's new

Kompromat

Kompromat

Pakistan seeks buyers for JF-17 Thunder jets
By Iftikhar A. Khan
Sunday, 18 Jul, 2010

10120518212594d9b2e8b1975e.jpg


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is looking for buyers for the JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighter jets it has co-produced with China.

An official told Dawn on Saturday that funds generated through the sale of the combat aircraft would be used in efforts to modernise Pakistan Air Force which was already emerging as a potent outfit with the recent induction of force multipliers.

He said that besides Turkey, some countries of the Middle East and Africa were taking keen interest in acquisition of the aircraft.

He said that two JF-17 Thunder aircraft of the PAF, manufactured at the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra, had flown to the United Kingdom to participate in the forthcoming Farnborough Air Show 2010, scheduled to be held between July 19 and 25.

The JF-17 Thunder is an all-weather and multi-role combat aircraft that has potential to be the mainstay of any modern air force.

The sources said the serial production of JF-17 Thunder had already started and ultimately some 250 aircraft would be inducted in the fighter fleet of the PAF.

The first squadron of JF-17 has already joined the fighter fleet and the second squadron will be inducted by the end of the year.

They said the PAF had invested in the force multipliers like air-to-air refuellers, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft to enhance its capacity and capability to undertake complex operations.

He said that efforts to enhance capacity of the PAF would continue in the wake of growing importance of air power which played a vital and decisive role in war situations.

The source observed that participants of the Farnborough Air Show would prove to be a good forum for interacting with people interested in JF-17 Thunder and booking orders for supply of the potent combat aircraft.

The Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) is one of the world&#8217;s most iconic global aviation events.

FIA holds a prominent position in the aerospace calendar taking place on a biennial basis (once every two years) over one week in July.

The first five days of the show are traditionally trade days only, followed by a weekend where the exhibition is opened up to the public.

The most recent airshow, FIA 2008, was a record-breaking year for business with $88.7 billion worth of orders announced during the show.

The 2008&#8217;s event featured 165 aircraft in static displays and spectacular flying displays and the public weekend attracted a staggering 153,000 visitors. The upcoming Farnborough International Airshow is certain to be the most exciting to date.

With its existing exhibition halls, flying displays and UAV pavilion, FIA 2010 will evolve its business theme to include a number of new networking initiatives such as a themed conference and seminar programme, a &#8216;meet your buyer&#8217; event and a day dedicated to the International Futures for Youth.

Additionally, FIA 2010 will feature a dedicated &#8216;Space Zone&#8217; and enhanced UAV presence.

DAWN.COM | National | Pakistan seeks buyers for JF-17 Thunder jets
 
Oh this is one of the sexiest pictures of JF that I have seen let me guesss.. Ever!

I pray this aircraft would prove beyond what we expect from it for our National Defense and also for the friendly countries. Its version-1 is taking that much international attention and I wonder what would version-3 the "block-3" look like! :smitten:
 
good to see thunder in UK first time ever well im sure JF 17 will get orders from africa first but from middle east im not too sure turkey may need to replace their F 5 so it is the best fighter jet to replace them and F 4 phantom in turkish airforce
 
Inshallah PAF will get boost from the show.....:sniper::pakistan::pdf:
 
graphican said:
Oh this is one of the sexiest pictures of JF that I have seen let me guesss.. Ever!

I pray this aircraft would prove beyond what we expect from it for our National Defense and also for the friendly countries. Its version-1 is taking that much international attention and I wonder what would version-3 the "block-3" look like! :smitten:
Inshallah it will surpass evrybody'z expectation..Just watch the game....bro
:sniper::cheers::pakistan::pdf:
 
Super Falcon said:
good to see thunder in UK first time ever well im sure JF 17 will get orders from africa first but from middle east im not too sure turkey may need to replace their F 5 so it is the best fighter jet to replace them and F 4 phantom in turkish airforce
My brother, F5s are only used as trainers in Turkish Airforce and F4s will be replaced with F35s but Azerbaijan in need of a modern fighter plane like JF-17, so Our brothers will be first customers of Our brothers :yahoo:
 
LegionnairE said:
My brother, F5s are only used as trainers in Turkish Airforce and F4s will be replaced with F35s but Azerbaijan in need of a modern fighter plane like JF-17, so Our brothers will be first customers of Our brothers :yahoo:
i needed to make a bad joke but never mind:rofl:
 
hi,
Even if Pakistan gets buyers, how will Pakistan make those deliveries, when Russia has imposed a ban on RD-93 sales & it's not certain whether the Chinese engine WS-13 is ready or not, Not to mention PAF has ordered 150-300 of JF-17's. where will the engines come from?:undecided:
 
It would be nice to read comments from our dear indian members if JF-17 started receiving orders after the airshow :lol:

Just yesterday somebody mentioned "JF-17 is 12 million dollars, engine-less aircraft" it will be a nice response to them if JF-17 managed to get even 1 order
 
You look hard enough, you can find a buyer for virtually anything.. And JF17 is a damn fine plane.. So finding a buyer there shouldnt be a problem. But I believe, Pakistan for next 5 years will focus on increasing its own numbers instead of exporting it. Just like China is doing with J 10
 
Hi,

It seems like that paf needs to sell some of them to help themselves to be in a better shape to get better items.

Now is the perfect time for the jf 17 to have a new home---. Buyers are interested and excited to do something now---emotions are strong---metal is hot---the seller should be showing the same level of excitement. This is the oppurtune moment.

Everybody wants a brand spanking new product---in three years time there will be one too many options available to those interested.
 
@MK, But dont you think most buyers will wait for Pakistan to have a substantial skin in the game (considering China is not yet equipping PLAF with this plane) before committing on a purchase. Specially with the recent noise about RD 93s

Are there any details of what the financial arrangements will be between China and Pakistan on exports considering China owns the IP and Pakistan owns the production?
 

