What's new

Explosive allegations of extortion worth billions against Gen Faiz Hameed, Saqib Nisar in trouble

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
5,361
Reaction score
-17
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Explosive allegations of extortion worth billions against Gen Faiz Hameed, Saqib Nisar in trouble​

Stories of Faiz Hameed's cruelty in the Supreme Court. Alongwith Faiz Hameed ISI brigadiers Naeem Fakhor and Ghaffar and many others are also mentioned for robbery, blackmailing and extortion of billions of rupees.
A military boot was placed on the mouth of a ten-year-old child and said that your father is a terrorist.
"Terrorist" Moeez Khan was owner of a multi billion housing society, he was declared highest taxpayer by Punjab Revenue Authority just weeks ago.
Women and children were tortured and forced to name the top city in the name of my brother Najaf Hameed and one Masooma: request of the owner
Former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar's role exposed.

1699437126292.jpeg


1699437145242.jpeg



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1722146877142188335

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1722147140619940177

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1722147448280539530
 
Oh so they are describing what has been happening at thousands of houses since April 2022.

Will anyone be allowed to file a writ against Nadeem Anjum, Faisal Naseer and company too?
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Vawda alleges Faiz Hameed got Rs4-5bn from £190m NCA deal
Replies
13
Views
575
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
muhammadhafeezmalik
Locals urged Gen. Faiz Hameed (Retd.) to participate in active politics
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Saqib Nisar led ‘gang of conspirators’ against Nawaz: Shehbaz
Replies
5
Views
224
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ex-spymaster Faiz Hamid ‘mastermind’ in £190m settlement case, claims Faisal Vawda
2
Replies
19
Views
807
RIP Pak LAW
RIP Pak LAW
Norwegian
They feared I would appoint Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as army chief: Imran Khan
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
124
Views
7K
Norwegian
Norwegian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom