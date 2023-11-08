Explosive allegations of extortion worth billions against Gen Faiz Hameed, Saqib Nisar in trouble​

muhammadhafeezmalik
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2015
- Messages
- 5,361
- Reaction score
- -17
- Country
- Location
Explosive allegations of extortion worth billions against Gen Faiz Hameed, Saqib Nisar in troubleStories of Faiz Hameed's cruelty in the Supreme Court. Alongwith Faiz Hameed ISI brigadiers Naeem Fakhor and Ghaffar and many others are also mentioned for robbery, blackmailing and extortion of billions of rupees.
A military boot was placed on the mouth of a ten-year-old child and said that your father is a terrorist.
"Terrorist" Moeez Khan was owner of a multi billion housing society, he was declared highest taxpayer by Punjab Revenue Authority just weeks ago.
Women and children were tortured and forced to name the top city in the name of my brother Najaf Hameed and one Masooma: request of the owner
Former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar's role exposed.