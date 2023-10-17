Explanation for army successful intelligence op?

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2010
- Messages
- 23,287
- Reaction score
- 9
- Country
- Location
Isi ha successfully arrested every leader from vast areas of the country despite them being completely hidden
Farrkh Habib form gawadar
Dar from karachi
And so on
But fails to stop smuggling and terrorism
The previous theory of incompetence has been debanked by these high profile arrests
So why ?
Farrkh Habib form gawadar
Dar from karachi
And so on
But fails to stop smuggling and terrorism
The previous theory of incompetence has been debanked by these high profile arrests
So why ?