Explanation for army successful intelligence op?

Isi ha successfully arrested every leader from vast areas of the country despite them being completely hidden

Farrkh Habib form gawadar
Dar from karachi
And so on

But fails to stop smuggling and terrorism

The previous theory of incompetence has been debanked by these high profile arrests

So why ?
 

