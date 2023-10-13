Exercise increased caution: US issues Level-2 travel advisory for Bangladesh, Level-3 for CHT areas

US warns its citizens over traveling to Bangladesh​

Petty crimes and safety concerns​

Terrorist threats​

Concerns over upcoming general election​

Security concerns for US govt employees​

Instructions​

The advisory alert was reissued after periodic review with updates to crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and a short-term event, the US Department of State said on Thursday.​

Prothom Alo English DeskPublished: 13 Oct 2023, 13: 16US State Department. File PhotoThe United States has issued a comprehensive travel advisory for those planning to visit Bangladesh, due to 'risks of crime, terrorism, and the upcoming general election' here.The US particularly asked its citizens to reconsider traveling Chattogram hill tracts due to 'occasional communal violence, crime, terrorism, kidnapping and other security risks.'The US state department released the travel advisory on its website on Thursday.The US travelers have been cautioned about the prevalence of petty crimes, including pickpocketing in crowded areas. The advisory noted that major cities in Bangladesh have reported crimes such as muggings, burglaries, assaults, and illegal drug trafficking.However, there is no indication that foreigners are being specifically targeted due to their nationality. 