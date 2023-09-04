What's new

Exclusive: US to send depleted-uranium munitions to Ukraine

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Oct 2, 2015
Messages
9,958
Reaction score
-18
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Exclusive: US to send depleted-uranium munitions to Ukraine​

By Mike Stone
September 2, 202312:10 AM GMT+3:30Updated 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will for the first time send controversial armor-piercing munitions containing depleted uranium to Ukraine, according to a document seen by Reuters and separately confirmed by two U.S. officials.

The rounds, which could help destroy Russian tanks, are part of a new military aid package for Ukraine set to be unveiled in the next week. The munitions can be fired from U.S. Abrams tanks that, according to a person familiar with the matter, are expected be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks.
One of the officials said that the coming aid package will be worth between $240 million and $375 million depending on what is included.

The value and contents of the package were still being finalized, the officials said. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although Britain sent depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine earlier this year, this would be the first U.S. shipment of the ammunition and will likely stir controversy. It follows an earlier decision by the Biden administration to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, despite concerns over the dangers such weapons pose to civilians.

Read more
www.reuters.com

Exclusive: US to send depleted-uranium munitions to Ukraine

The Biden administration will for the first time send controversial armor-piercing munitions containing depleted uranium to Ukraine, according to a document seen by Reuters and separately confirmed by two U.S. officials.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
That's good. European soil needs a taste of depleted uranium as well.
 

Similar threads

Battlion25
The US approved to provide Ukraine with depleted Uranium?
Replies
0
Views
179
Battlion25
Battlion25
L
Russia: US Used 300 Tons of Depleted Uranium during Invasion of Iraq
Replies
2
Views
565
lydian fall
L
Hamartia Antidote
U.S. actively considering giving cluster munitions to Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
125
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Muhammed45
Russia warns 'radioactive cloud' engulfing Europe
Replies
6
Views
576
aziqbal
aziqbal
F-22Raptor
US Not Running Out of Munitions Due to Ukraine Aid, Pentagon Acquisition Boss Says
Replies
0
Views
58
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom