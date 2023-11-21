What's new

EXCLUSIVE | PAF Corruption Leaks | Air Chief Sidhu Faces Serious Allegations

Jango said:
Haan jani dunya ki har cheez hamary Viceroys kay khilaf aik Youthia./Yahoodi/Amreeki (according to flavor of the month) sazish hai.

Our generals can do no wrong.
Click to expand...
The source appears to be a blogpost. Doesn't provide any substantial proof except trust me bro vibes.

Anyways it's true he doesn't have much flying hours.

TBH there are way too many posts and tweets like these. Some twitter page was claiming we are sending artillery shells to israel becase UK c17 where in pak, while they were evcuating afghans.
 
Theirs another angle to it n that is that the acm has been roasting hafiz sb on every occasion when ever hafiz or his cronies have tried to bring politics into any joint sitting of the armed forces.

So the way things are now adays in Pakistan where a huge psyops campaign in being run on steriods.....against any one in their way.

I have my doubts about it all
 
Jango said:
Haan jani dunya ki har cheez hamary Viceroys kay khilaf aik Youthia./Yahoodi/Amreeki (according to flavor of the month) sazish hai.

Our generals can do no wrong.
Click to expand...
The paper claims 30 aircraft were destroyed at mianwali??? Like??
 
Jango said:
Haan jani dunya ki har cheez hamary Viceroys kay khilaf aik Youthia./Yahoodi/Amreeki (according to flavor of the month) sazish hai.

Our generals can do no wrong.
Click to expand...

Yahan baat kuch aur hai, jis type ki allegations hain wo to har General aur establishment aka elites of Pakistan par apply hoti hain, kisi bhi Pakistani General ya elites ko check karlain ye sab to nikal hi aaye ga. Nothing new in it, it's norm of Pakistan Eletes. It's a known fact which this youthia is trying to use for his personal and political objectives.
 
well i am a punjabi jutt and i think we shudnt promote our punjabi jutts on higher positions in our institutes
 
Waterboy said:
The source appears to be a blogpost. Doesn't provide any substantial proof except trust me bro vibes.
Click to expand...

Still merits being discussed on the forum, no?

Or should we discuss interviews of people who were kidnapped and suddenly were found in the studio of a news agency?

Waterboy said:
Anyways it's true he doesn't have much flying hours.
Click to expand...

So you admit the article got one thing right at least?

The thing about his house in F7 is also true.

Waterboy said:
The paper claims 30 aircraft were destroyed at mianwali??? Like??
Click to expand...

.....and?
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Serious allegations' against Gen Faiz may undermine govt, institutions' reputation: SC
Replies
3
Views
175
maverick1977
maverick1977
Zarvan
AIR CHIEF OVERSEES OPERATIONAL EXERCISE OF PAKISTAN AIR FORCE
Replies
0
Views
1K
Zarvan
Zarvan
truthfollower
Message by CAS PAF , Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Zuhai Air Show-2021
2
Replies
24
Views
3K
AZMwi
AZMwi
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sanaullah urges CJP to take notice of Elahi’s alleged audio leak
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
HAIDER
PTA incapable of identifying person who leaked audio recordings on social media, IHC told
Replies
5
Views
194
adnanhassan885
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom