Indos
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Jul 25, 2013
- Messages
- 23,182
- Reaction score
- 24
- Country
- Location
Exclusive: Biden expected to meet with Indonesia president as soon as Monday -source
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as soon as Monday at the White House, a source familiar said on Tuesday.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicut; writing by Paul Grant
Exclusive: Biden expected to meet with Indonesia president as soon as Monday -source
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as soon as Monday at the White House, a source familiar said on Tuesday.
www.reuters.com