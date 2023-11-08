What's new

Exclusive: Biden expected to meet with Indonesia president as soon as Monday -source

Exclusive: Biden expected to meet with Indonesia president as soon as Monday -source​


WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as soon as Monday at the White House, a source familiar said on Tuesday.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicut; writing by Paul Grant

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as soon as Monday at the White House, a source familiar said on Tuesday.
Of course Palestinian issues will be one of the main issues being discussed. Indonesia will push humanitarian cease fire to create open and saved corridor for civilians, particularly women and kids to be able to leave the conflict zone. This is the most realistic option at the table at the moment. Hope this will be successful.

Our position is realistic and always regard human value more than strategic win or lost plan.
 

