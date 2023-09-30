examples of elite burden on the poor

Sliver
I am asking all of you to only contribute specific examples of how elites have become a burden on pakistan.this thread should be search-able, verifiable data so we can have a database to get back to.
I will keep adding more and if I find these are unverified or false information - I will update this thread and will apologize openly.
I will start:
Pakistan caretaker PM diverted his plane, had dinner on top of eiffel tower with family
bill paid by pakistani people.
pepetrator:Anwar Ul Kakar
breed: politician
cause: using public funds for personal grandiose use
notes:
this PM wasnt elected by the people to be the PM
Pakistani people are being told we are going through tough times, imports were halted to preserve forex, people are starving and many reduced intake of costly food
this "dinner on eiffel tower" did not result in any meetings/contacts with foreign powers
its just the PM "desiring" to go have dinner at eiffel tower - and pakistani tax payers/people's money being used to fund his "desire".
