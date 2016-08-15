What's new

Everyone on the first and second trains to Pakistan was massacre

The cost of Pakistan

PHOTO: AYESHA MIR

Name: Nasim Hazratji

Age: 79

Date of birth: 1936

Place of residence: Karachi


Click on the play button to hear our interview with Nasim Hazratji




Transcript in English:

I was born in 1936 in Gwalior. My father used to work in Delhi, where we lived for five to six years, and that is where we migrated to Pakistan from. We used to live 20 kilometres from our school and close to the school was my father’s clinic.

One day, my father asked us to join him on a visit to his maternal uncle Bekhud Dehlvi’s home. Bekhud (himself a popular poet at the time) was a disciple of Daagh Dehlvi (a famous Urdu poet). Bekhud Delhavi possessed an amazing personality. He had a large haweli that probably had at least 50 rooms. The drawing room was furnished with luxurious carpets and cushions. Back then people did not sit on furniture; they sat on the floor.

So we went to his home in the morning, but when we were about to leave after dinner, Bekhud asked us to stay another day, and we obliged. The next morning I went to school.

Around 11, 11:30 in the morning, my father came looking for me in a state of panic. When I turned around, I saw that many other parents had come to collect their children from the school. He told me that there had been a clash (between Hindus and Muslims), and Muslims had been massacred.

Although I had heard some commotion in the morning, I had still gone to school unaware of what had transpired. We would later learn that the Hindus had attacked and killed a lot of Muslims. This was only after a day or two of our independence.

My father said, “Let’s go, let’s go. The Hindus have attacked during the night.”

The attack had taken place where we lived -- we lost everything. My father would never be able go back, no one would let him. Although he tried, Bekhud sahib forbid him from doing so.

Anyway, my father grabbed my hand and led me (out of the school). Bekhud Dehlavi’s house was an hour away from the school. On the way, we passed Hauz Qazi, where someone threw a large stone slab from atop a building. When we turned around we realised that the slab had just missed us as we were running fast. My father didn’t let me think. “Keep moving, let’s go from here,” he yelled.

For two or three months, we lived at Bekhud sahib’s residence. His family provided us with clothing and food. His daughter-in-law let us stay in the upper storey of a house she owned nearby

But then my father considered if it would be better to move to Pakistan. He eventually decided to send his children and his wife first. In those days, people had to stay at Haji camp and wait for their turn to get a place on the trains that were leaving for Pakistan. They were transported in freight trains.

One of my father’s uncles used to live in Karachi 20 to 25 years earlier. He owned two shops there inside Khatri Masjid -- Mir Muhammad Delhiwalay. He was a distant uncle. That’s where [our father] sent us.

Bekhud sahib had us board the train directly, instead of having to wait at Haji camp, which was in a very bad state. Those 10,000 people who are arrived were all sitting on Jama Masjid’s stairs. There was no proper sanitation. Residents of the area would go and offer food to the people. Because this was a Muslim area, they were being fed. But for half a kilometre people would walk with a cloth on their noses. It was an unimaginable situation.

We boarded the train. Our father saidAllahafiz, and told us to ask for Juna market when we reach Karachi. There was a Khatri Masjid there, in which there were two shops owned by Mir Muhammad Delhiwalay. People will guide you, he said.

This next phase is very dangerous.

They stuffed train carriages with as many people as they could, like cattle. The first and second trains were massacred when they passed through Jalandhar and Amritsar. When the trains got here (Pakistan), bodies were picked up, stuffed in gunny sacks and then buried. The first train and second train were finished, and we were in the third one.

Our fortune -- somewhere after Jalandhar, [Indian Army] soldiers were divided -- Muslim soldiers were told to go to Pakistan. They had not left their weapons and the whole battalion would eventually board our train. They would tell us that we are almost in Pakistan, and not to worry -- they were there to protect us.

People were trembling with fear. Many even died of heart failure, because they were expecting to be killed. When the train reached Jalandhar, it had been two days since we had left Delhi, even though it was a two- to three-hour ride. At the station, we saw water gushing out of pipes that are used by fire brigades to put out fires.

We had not had food in two days; people were famished and thirsty. Everyone wanted to quench their thirst. The soldiers (mentioned above) had not joined us until this point. I could see the water gushing right in front of me. “Let me get off the train,” I said, but three or four men took hold of me and did not let me disembark. “If you get off the train, you’ll die,” they said. “A bullet or a kirpan will find you.”

The gushing water was a sight to behold, and we were just sitting there, thirsty and watching the water flow. And it wasn’t just me, people much older than me we were just as mesmerised by the sight, but no one would dare disembark the train to get a sip of water and run back, because the enemies were waiting to ambush us.



People were stuffed in the train carriages -- only God knows how many women, young girls, old people, children and others were there. But all of them had the same spirit -- to go to Pakistan. When we saw the soldiers, who were still in the Indian Army uniforms, they told us not to worry and that we’d reach Pakistan. After they boarded, the train sped up and eventually reached Lahore.

At Lahore, it seemed like we had stepped into a wedding -- there were people waiting for us with big daigs of food, bread, and so much more. They said, “All of you can get off the train; no one is going to touch your belongings.”

In Karachi, we disembarked on City Station. My mother asked where Juna market was. They gave us directions, which we followed, and we ended up in Juna market. We asked for Mir Muhammad Delhiwalay, and discovered that we were standing right in front of it. Mir Muhammad sahib was quite old at the time, he came out of his shop and asked a helper take us to his home, which was right opposite the shops. Do you know how many people were there? At least 50 families. How many rooms were there in the house? Four! But they (Mir Muhammad’s family) were very generous. They had given everyone a square yard of the floor.

Do you know how many people were there? At least 50 families. And how many rooms were there in the house? Four!

I received my secondary education from Bahadur Yar Jung school (which is right next to Central Jail Karachi). In those days, the jail did not have 10-, 15-foot high walls. It had two-foot walls! And school students used to play football in the jail’s ground.

We obviously did not bring any property documents with us. Someone told our father to go to the custodian department that had been formed to transfer (to Muslims) the properties that had been left behind by Hindus (who had migrated to India). My father told them he did not have any papers, upon which the person suggested that my father go anyhow (and try to claim property). Our father said, “What’s the point? They won’t give anything to us.” Our father never went to claim any property. This is how virtuous people were back then.

GURU DUTT said:
what about trains that came to amritsar and delhi with bodies of raped and cut to pieces of hindu & sikh refugees ?
Don't play tit for tat, we are discussing this tragedy.

Desist said:
It is well known that Muslims started the isis like behavior first.. Right from direct action day inaugural by Jinnah.
It was obviously India, otherwise we wouldn't want independence in the first place!
 
The terrorists from the other side of the border.
  1. They killed our people on the independence day.
  2. They killed our people in Kashmir.
  3. They killed our people in East Pakistan.
  4. They killed our people in APS.
  5. They killed our people in Quetta hospital.
  6. They killed our people in Baluchistan.
  7. They killed our people in FATA.
  8. And they continue to kill our people in Kashmir to this date.
And there is only place terrorists are going to end up in the afterlife.
 
Zibago said:
@PaklovesTurkiye @Musafir117 @The Eagle @pak-marine
Oh thanx for quoting me dear......I always think about my forefathers...I will proudly call myself a proud son of these proud people.......MY PEOPLE....

Hey my forefathers....are u looking at us? See, your this generation has evolved and developed in more Pakistanism....

However...May I ask you, How you were so brave men with gigantic balls of steel that u literally take on british, Hindus and Sikhs???...Not only u have taken on them head to head, but fought with immense courage against odds, being outnumbered but yet defeated Hindus, Sikhs and British and able to form Pakistan?

I m nervous, little bit because i somehow think that despite your warm blood running deep in our veins, we may not be able to do what you have done and faced ; before 1947, during partition and after 1947.....

RESPECT RESPECT RESPECT.....I know you are happy in heaven, pray for us that May your this very generation get the same courage and honor just like you got in your time...On behalf of all your sons, I promise I will try my best to do whatever i can for a country whom you fought so dearly for.....

We have not forgotten you....We will not forget you....At the time of judgement day, I will request God to make me meet with you....

Regards
A random crying one of your sons.
From Karachi...

As i have mentioned about Hindus and sikhs, I m referring to time of 1947.....Please don't imply that i consider Hindus and Sikhs my enemy or Pakistan's enemy....I respect them a lot and just because my forefathers fought against them, i won't hate current generation of Hindus and Sikhs living in India.

PEACE.....
 
Musafir117 said:
Bro it was horrible I heard few stories from my Nani Marhoom and can't put it here SO horrific.
My nana abu migrated from Jammu to Sialkot it was same there total carnage only difference was state was part of the genocide we were close to border thats why we survived most in interior Jammu werent even given option of migrating just slaughtered and their corpses were consumed by wild dogs

GURU DUTT said:
lest you forget hindus & sikh populkation and there leaders in lahore
Thats exactly why Punjab was partitioned Muslims didnt wanted to be part of India even Amritsar,Jalhandar were Muslim majority but were wrongly given to India
 
Zibago said:
Thats exactly why Punjab was partitioned Muslims didnt wanted to be part of India even Amritsar,Jalhandar were Muslim majority but were wrongly given to India
You forgot Gurdaspur, Ferozpur, ambala, and all additional 680 districts in India
 
BABA AGHORI said:
You forgot Gurdaspur, Ferozpur, ambala, and all additional 680 districts in India
punjab-religions-19411.jpg

This was pre partition Punjab
 
Zibago said:
punjab-religions-19411.jpg

This was pre partition Punjab
punjabmap.jpg

The Partition was not entirely done with the population in mind, as there were island Muslim and Hindus area which was surrounded by other community in majority - for example - Lahore had same percentage of Hindus and Sikhs as Muslims and most of the properties were owned by Hindus or Sikhs but it was an island area surrounded by Muslim majority in from all sides. Same goes with Gurdaspur which was a muslim majority island surrounded by Hindus. So what happened has happened please restrain from seeing it through only one lens.. and Partition was a worst decision ever made in the History of Sub-continent.

This is my opinion and I respect a difference of opinion if there is any.
 
This was also witnessed by Sikhs & Hindus as well. We too were massacred. #BloodPartition :cray:
 
Sankpal said:
Do u have any international source to prove your point.. Pls do not provide Pakistani source

Because fact is something else
What you believe that you only believe what i believe everyone believes :victory1:

and please be in Facebook it's for people like you who live in lala land​
 
Doordie said:
What you believe that you only believe what i believe everyone believes :victory1:

and please be in Facebook it's for people like you who live in lala land​
here everyone means......... Pakistani....:D:D:D.... about other world people are also know the truth as well.
 
Sankpal said:
here everyone means......... Pakistani....:D:D:D.... about other world people are also know the truth as well.
those people who dont think like what pakistanies were fed for last 69 years are as per pakistanies not to be taken serouslly and they will never ever accept the real facts (they mean pakistanies) no matter how much the facts are comming back to haunt then they as a society and nation will keep denaying it and terming it as a conspiracy theories so its futile to argue with them let them be and let them keep repeating the so called facts as they want to hear it like :drag:
 

