Everyone on the first and second trains to Pakistan was massacre

Oh thanx for quoting me dear......I always think about my forefathers...I will proudly call myself a proud son of these proud people.......MY PEOPLE....Hey my forefathers....are u looking at us? See, your this generation has evolved and developed in more Pakistanism....However...May I ask you, How you were so brave men with gigantic balls of steel that u literally take on british, Hindus and Sikhs???...Not only u have taken on them head to head, but fought with immense courage against odds, being outnumbered but yet defeated Hindus, Sikhs and British and able to form Pakistan?I m nervous, little bit because i somehow think that despite your warm blood running deep in our veins, we may not be able to do what you have done and faced ; before 1947, during partition and after 1947.....RESPECT RESPECT RESPECT.....I know you are happy in heaven, pray for us that May your this very generation get the same courage and honor just like you got in your time...On behalf of all your sons, I promise I will try my best to do whatever i can for a country whom you fought so dearly for.....We have not forgotten you....We will not forget you....At the time of judgement day, I will request God to make me meet with you....RegardsA random crying one of your sons.From Karachi...