EV maker Byton halts operations for 6 months as it faces financial woes

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

https://www.autoblog.com/2020/07/01/byton-halts-operations-for-six-months/

Another luxury electric car maker is taking drastic action in light of financial trouble. Chinese firm Byton has told The Detroit Bureau and The Verge that it’s stopping operations for “at least” six months due to financial struggles exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most China-based workers will be furloughed, with just a “small group” staying active in case they’re needed, according to spokesperson Dave Buchko.

The decision comes despite Byton having the support of state-controlled car giant First Auto Works, although Buchko noted that Byton had made it further than many of its rivals with a completed factory and a handful of EVs produced to clear regulatory tests. With car markets reeling, though, the company didn’t know when it would start shipping cars, let alone find enough paying customers.

Byton didn’t explicitly say this would delay the release of its first EV, the M-Byte SUV, but freezing much of its work could make that difficult to avoid. The startup had wanted to start preorders in late 2020 and make the first deliveries by 2021. As Detroit Bureau notes, that’s potentially dangerous for the brand when Ford, VW and other automotive heavyweights are likely to push ahead with their plans. While Byton may still have healthy audiences in some markets, it risks being overwhelmed by more established brands in places like Europe and North America.
 
Byton has nothing special. No Chinese care about these company.

The daring for Chinese EV are BYD Han and Xpeng P7 at the moment.

World longest range EV sedan and most safe EV battery. These are top notch technology and key selling point.

Soon Nio will also fold-up if they didnt come up with technology or record breakthru EV.
 
I never knew Americans care so much about Chinese companies, I have never heard of this company before:omghaha::omghaha:
 
Beast said:
Byton has nothing special. No Chinese care about these company.
insideevs.com

Chinese EV Startup Byton Files For Bankruptcy

The firm's troubles began in 2019, the same year when the all-electric SUV was revealed as a finished product at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany.
insideevs.com insideevs.com

Chinese EV Startup Byton Files For Bankruptcy​


Beast said:
The daring for Chinese EV are BYD Han and Xpeng P7 at the moment.
The BYD Han EV sales are such a joke CnEVPost doesn't even post its monthly breakdowns anymore
2022120401403268.jpg


Xpeng P7 is even worse
2023071105050669.jpg



hualushui said:
I never knew Americans care so much about Chinese companies, I have never heard of this company before
That isn't shocking as almost all of your car brands are unknowns
 
