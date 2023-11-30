European Union to consider banning headscarves in workplaces

Saho
Tough times ahead for Muslims as all those new laws gets introduced left and right.
more - https://news.yahoo.com/employees-banned-wearing-headscarves-top-180114403.html?guccounter=1Employees can be banned from wearing signs of religious belief such as the Islamic headscarf in EUmember states, the bloc’s top court ruled on Tuesday.
The wearing of the hijab has divided Europe for yearsand the issue came before the courts again in Belgium, after an employee of the eastern municipality of Ans was told she could not wear one while at work.
Lawyers for the woman, who performs her duties as head of office primarily without being in contact with users of the public service, argued that her right to freedom of religion had been infringed.