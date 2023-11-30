What's new

European Union to consider banning headscarves in workplaces

Tough times ahead for Muslims as all those new laws gets introduced left and right.

Employees can be banned from wearing signs of religious belief such as the Islamic headscarf in EUmember states, the bloc’s top court ruled on Tuesday.

The wearing of the hijab has divided Europe for yearsand the issue came before the courts again in Belgium, after an employee of the eastern municipality of Ans was told she could not wear one while at work.

Lawyers for the woman, who performs her duties as head of office primarily without being in contact with users of the public service, argued that her right to freedom of religion had been infringed.
more - https://news.yahoo.com/employees-banned-wearing-headscarves-top-180114403.html?guccounter=1
 
What will the banning of headscarves do except to alienate and antagonize law-abiding Muslims? If you want to get rid of the extremists, all parties can agree but to punish Muslim women for wearing a headscarf?
 
cloud4000 said:
What will the banning of headscarves do except to alienate and antagonize law-abiding Muslims? If you want to get rid of the extremists, all parties can agree but to punish Muslim women for wearing a headscarf?
Likely part of their lowkey plan to pressure them to leave and deter outsiders from migrating to Europe.
 
khansaheeb said:
Times are coming to support Russia to deNazify Europe?
You have no idea how Russia cleanses minorities. They are only one like Mongols leaves no trace , China is saint compared to Russian in that sense.
Might sound harsh , but many uneducated religious nutcases are spoiling for gentle religious hardworking immigrants. As I mentioned in other thread world is turning right , some to preserve culture some to expand religion.

Anyways as we all agree in case of China, so let’s follow this everywhere. Their country their rules.
 
JaneBhiDoYaaron said:
You have no idea how Russia cleanses minorities. They are only one like Mongols leaves no trace , China is saint compared to Russian in that sense.

Might sound harsh , but many uneducated religious nutcases are spoiling for gentle religious hardworking immigrants. As I mentioned in other thread world is turning right , some to preserve culture some to expand religion.

Anyways as we all agree in case of China, so let’s follow this everywhere. Their country their rules.
Doubt it is religion or culture, bottom line is alays money, greed and privilege. No religion preaches murder or theft except concocted weird ones.
 
khansaheeb said:
Doubt it is religion or culture, bottom line is alays money, greed and privilege. No religion preaches murder or theft except concocted weird ones.
I never think any religion is bad, but all organized religion are bad because than religion becomes corporation and greed to expand by all means.
 
cloud4000 said:
What will the banning of headscarves do except to alienate and antagonize law-abiding Muslims? If you want to get rid of the extremists, all parties can agree but to punish Muslim women for wearing a headscarf?
Sex discrimination is a violation of EU law.
 

