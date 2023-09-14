What's new

European Parliament moves for a resolution on human rights situation in Bangladesh

BANGLADESH

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 12:49 pm


Seven groups including the centre-right, social democrats and leftists of the European Parliament brought this proposal​

A European Union flag flutters outside the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, February 1, 2023 REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

A joint resolution of the European Parliament expressed deep concern over the deterioration of the human rights situation in Bangladesh.

Seven groups including the centre-right, social democrats and leftists of the European Parliament brought this proposal. Six members participated in the debate of the parliament session on the proposal on Wednesday (13 September).

They said, the human rights situation in Bangladesh continues to deteriorate, with enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, civil society organisations face harassment and repression from the government and judiciary in Bangladesh, while defending human rights in the country and participating in UN human rights procedures.

The resolution called for adherence to international agreements on the exercise of civil and political rights.

Besides, the issue of ensuring a safe and favourable working environment for non-governmental development organisations, human rights activists and religious minorities has also been highlighted.

The resolution expressed concern over the arrest of opposition leaders and the use of force against protesters in Bangladesh.

It called upon the government to ensure a favourable environment for free, fair and participatory elections in 2024.

According to the resolution, the human rights situation in Bangladesh has seriously deteriorated, which includes extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, freedom of expression and workers' rights.

The European Parliament resolution also called on the government to immediately and unconditionally withdraw all charges brought against the human rights organisation Odhikar's representatives and to reinstate the organisation's registration.

It requested the government to take steps to ensure that civil society organisations can utilise approved foreign grants.

The resolution called on the government to cooperate with the United Nations in establishing a special mechanism to investigate allegations of enforced disappearance. Emphasis has been placed on allowing international observers to participate in court hearings.

Seven groups including the centre-right, social democrats and leftists of the European Parliament brought this proposal
