Europe unprepared for war with Russia and could be dismantled like the Holy Roman Empire – The Times

Europe unprepared for war with Russia and could be dismantled like the Holy Roman Empire – The Times​

Fri, December 1, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST

Leopard 2 tank

Leopard 2 tank
Europe is not ready for war with an aggressive Russia and risks being “washed away” in a conflict, like how Napoleon dismantled the Holy Roman Empire, warns Germany’s pre-eminent military historian Sönke Neitzel, The Times reported on Nov. 30.

Several German generals also suggested during a high-level defense conference in Berlin that NATO might be unable to win the “first battle” in a defensive war on its eastern flank because it would struggle to quickly deploy enough troops and equipment to the front line, the article states.

Neitzel described logistics as a 'nightmare' and said that neither the Bundeswehr (German armed forces) nor the German economy is prepared for war with Russia. The necessary preparations could take at least 15 years, he said.

NATO countries called Russia the biggest security threat in their communiqué following the Vilnius summit in July but stressed the alliance "does not seek confrontation."

Europe unprepared for war with Russia and could be dismantled like the Holy Roman Empire – The Times

Europe does not need Russia to get dismantled, their anglo master are already doing it. First importing millions and millions of people who do not belong here at all, now they are destroying not even basic human values like families, but also the economy with destryoing the NS pipelines plus the retarded green ideology. These people are lost and so is all western europe. I hope we can at least save eastern europe from this madness. But then again we have anglo controlled hyenas like poland there ...

But this bipolar propaganda is hilarious. First started with we well drive the ebil rooskies behind the ural mountains with our mother of all offensives, now going to the opposite direction.
