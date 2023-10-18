Han Patriot
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 23, 2011
- Messages
- 13,404
- Reaction score
- -36
- Country
- Location
Europe is looking to fight the flood of Chinese electric vehicles. But Europeans love them
Chinese automakers are winning over drivers as they make major inroads into Europe’s electric vehicle market.
apnews.com
Imagine telling someone 5 years ago that Chinese cars will invade and threaten Western automakers. Imagine 10 years ago telling people Huawei will threaten Apple and Chinese phones will dominate low and mid tier level. Now imagine me saying 10 years from now, Chinese planes will threaten US planes.
Last edited: