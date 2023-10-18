What's new

Europe is looking to fight the flood of Chinese electric vehicles. But Europeans love them

Han Patriot

Europe is looking to fight the flood of Chinese electric vehicles. But Europeans love them

Chinese automakers are winning over drivers as they make major inroads into Europe’s electric vehicle market.
Imagine telling someone 5 years ago that Chinese cars will invade and threaten Western automakers. Imagine 10 years ago telling people Huawei will threaten Apple and Chinese phones will dominate low and mid tier level. Now imagine me saying 10 years from now, Chinese planes will threaten US planes.
 
