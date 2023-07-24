What's new

EU safety agency clears PIA audit

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
4,784
Reaction score
-17
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

EU safety agency clears PIA audit​

The European Union Safety Agency (EASA) has cleared Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) audit, which is a major development to restore the airline’s flights to Europe.

1690200519455.png


The EASA made the PIA audit a few months ago. The agency would visit Pakistan for physical audit of the Civil Aviation Authority. The PIA flights to Europe will be restored after the successful audit.

The national flag carrier flights to Europe were banned in June 2022 after disclosure of fake degrees of pilots in the airline.—Online
 

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
European agency refuses to lift Pakistan flight curbs
Replies
8
Views
972
That Guy
That Guy
ghazi52
Islamabad Airport to be outsourced for 15 years: aviation minister
Replies
12
Views
125
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
W
ICAO gives India's aviation safety highest ever ranking; global ranking jumps from 102 to 48 now, above China & Turkey
Replies
0
Views
510
walterbibikow
W
H
PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel leased out to NYC for three years against $220m
Replies
4
Views
363
Mugen
Mugen
B
More foreign airlines keen to connect Bangladesh
Replies
1
Views
312
mb444
mb444

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom