beijingwalker

beijingwalker

EU Preps for Own Summit to Compete With China’s Belt and Road​

Jorge Valero, Bloomberg News
Published Oct 19, 2023

  • Bloc will host leaders of around 20 partner nations next week
  • Plan rivals China’s investment push celebrating 10th year
(Bloomberg) -- The European Union will host leaders of some 20 countries next week to boost its global infrastructure plan aimed at competing with China in strategic regions, according to people familiar with the matter.

The summit will come a week after China gathered representatives of more than 130 countries to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its own global investment plan, the Belt and Road Initiative.

Heads of state or government who will attend the EU’s Global Gateway Forum on Oct. 25-26 in Brussels include those of Bangladesh, Senegal, Namibia and Moldova, said a senior EU official who asked not to be named on confidential preparations. The representation of Egypt and Democratic Republic of Congo has yet to be determined.

The Global Gateway is the EU’s €300 billion ($322 billion) plan “to boost smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport sectors,” according to the commission’s website. The EU and its allies are competing with countries like China to develop infrastructure and connectivity projects in emerging countries.

The Chinese anniversary saw President Xi Jinping portray his investment drive as a sweeping alternative to the US-led world order, a vision for global economic cooperation endorsed in person by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi touted the Belt and Road as a win-win solution for China and participating countries. More than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations have signed cooperation documents, he said. The project has drawn $1 trillion in its first decade, according to estimates from think tank Green Finance & Development Center. That means an uphill struggle for the EU to compete.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, aims for a smaller d more targeted summit than the Beijing one, the EU official said, with around 20 announcements that will start rolling out the Global Gateway. The gathering will start on the eve of an EU summit.

Major EU Firms
The EU wants to strengthen ties with some of the participating countries amid the risk of growing interference of China or Russia in its backyard, and their key role in providing critical materials and fighting against illegal migration.

The forum will bring together EU institutions and member states with partner countries and European companies willing to invest in projects. Senior representatives from major EU firms are expected, including Orange, Allianz, Alstom, Danone, Enel, Siemens and Telefonica.

The forum will host discussions in panels on green energy, education and research, critical raw materials, transport corridors, health products manufacturing and digital infrastructure.

The EU is expected to sign two memorandums of understanding with Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, easing access to critical raw materials as the bloc seeks to diversify suppliers. They will be part of the EU’s broader effort to develop the strategic Lobito/trans-Africa corridor, a railway project to connect Angola, the DRC and Zambia to allow for shipping raw materials and minerals across the Atlantic.

Delegates at Beijing’s gathering signed $97.2 billion worth of deals across a handful of sectors including clean energy, but there’s been scant public information about the nature of any of the deals, or how much has been allocated across sectors.

Lol...Suddenly everyone starts to propose their own version of BRI, EU, US, Japan, India...
 
So EU is going to build infra in developing countries around the world to compete with BRI, what are the costs EU is going to charge its projects in those poor countries ? Good luck. But, EU can always pride its projects being democratic and high quality with human rights.
 
etylo said:
So EU is going to build infra in developing countries around the world to compete with BRI, what are the costs EU is going to charge its projects in those poor countries ? Good luck.
Click to expand...
it is haste and desperate reaction in contrast to their own economy principals, they should tought about this actions before they enslaved poor countries with their financial instruments, now they are trying to catch hot iron with bare hands, good luck with that.
 
The EU an organisation which has 6 members carry the rest.
The last cries of the continent.
 
EU is following US path and quickly falls into the category of the third world infrastructure wise.
And Europe now needs infra rebuild and upgrade as badly as underdeveloped countries.

 

