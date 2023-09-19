COAS lauds troops at 'Eternal Brotherhood-II' exercises​

Our standard of professionalism & leadership is par excellence compared to any modern army of world, says Gen MunirSeptember 19, 2023The opening ceremony of the "Eternal Brotherhood-II" Multinational Special Forces Exercise took place at Barotha garrison.Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir highlighted the Pakistan Army's outstanding standards of professionalism and leadership on Tuesday during his visits to Junior Leadership Academy (JLA) Shinkiari and later Barotha to attend the opening ceremony of the "Eternal Brotherhood-II" Multinational Special Forces Exercise, the military said."Our standard of professionalism and leadership is par excellence compared to any modern army of the world. Junior leaders of Pak Army have proven their mettle in the fields of training, operations and world class competitions across the world," the COAS said.The opening ceremony of the exercise marked the beginning of two weeks of intensive training and cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.The event brings together special forces contingents from several nations, including Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.The army chief visited Barotha Garrison, where he engaged with the participating Special Forces and gained insights into the exercise's scope and execution through a briefing by the General Officer Commanding Special Service Group.The objective of this exercise is to strengthen the historical military relations among these friendly nations. It emphasises fostering joint employment concepts, identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations, and sharing experiences in countering terrorism.Before arriving at Barotha, the COAS also visited to the JLA Shinkiari, which is the Center of Excellence for Non-Commissioned Officer training.paid his respects at the Yadgaar-e-Shuhada and addressed the academy's participants. The COAS emphasised the pivotal role of junior leaders in the Pakistan Army, saying "Junior Leaders are the backbone of Pakistan Army and are key to success in Conventional and Unconventional Warfare."Upon his arrival at JLA and Barotha, the COAS received a warm welcome from the Inspector General Training & Evaluation.