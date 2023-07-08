What's new

Establishment's chosen interim PM is a convicted criminal in US

Amazing news today.

Why is that our establishment is always in bed with the worst criminals of the country ?

Sharif family - long history of bribery, corruption, murder, money laundering and land grab
Zaradari - Do I even need to say something?
Umar Farooq Zahoor - wanted by authorities in EU. Made a statement against IK on tosha khana. Turned out, he was lying.
Mohsin Beg - the seemingly best friend of the establishment is a bootlegger and a visa fraud convict known as John Smith, Angel Ontonio Ortiz, and Joseph Moldovan. He is primed to be next caretaker PM.

Waqas did an absolutely fantastic expose on twitter. Things you cant imagine on mainstream media. No wonder mainstream media is dead.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1677301449674432518

Since he is Lt Gen Munir's best friend, I have taken a screenshot of the tweet just in case it gets restricted or deleted.
1688777858922.png
Untitled.jpg


1688777858922.png
 

