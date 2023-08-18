Establishment Modus Operandi; how the old playbook remains

As per the Establishment ideology, the center of gravity is military Inc. everything else comes after it, they are the common denominator and they keep changing their pick of politicians.



Nawaz elected as PM in 1990, first tenure, removed by the Military(president decree was used)



Army picked Benazir, removed her and picked Nawaz.



Later Nawaz was removed and Benazir picked.



Benazir was removed and again Nawaz was picked, later Benazir was neutralized.



,Nawaz was removed by military, by Bajwa(he was just a pawn), and Imran Khan was picked.



Imran Khan was removed(by Bajwa, ironically) and Shahbaz Sharif(basically Nawaz)/PDM was picked.



And now PDM is removed on completing the term and a new caretaker setup is installed, basically an undertaker setup picked by the military for a longer period.



And the musical chairs continues...





So basically the Establishment/Military uses, abuses, the politicians which suits them for a limited time, pick them as an eyewash, hogwash to fool the awam and the western democracies and later removes them, pack them up, to keep playing the game.



The Establsihment/military keeps picking their PM's as in musical chairs, they keep changing them, makes sure no one is strong to challenge them.



The Establsihment/military should keep calling shots, they should be ruling and civilians as subservient second class, the gameplan, the playbook...so simple.