Estab. ideas of good foreign relations at the cost of destruction of the country, not accepting the mandate and their contradictions.

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

This Naeem Lodhi is the Army/Establishment mouthpiece...the contradiction in his talks are there to be heard.

Imran Khan to Receive Positive News Soon | Gen. Lodhi Gives Inside news













The casual way in which this guy normalizes undemocratic & unconstitutional actions - ridiculous.

@shaziawajid4641

56 minutes ago
Wah general sahib! Kya kehna. First remove the elected government because of the selfish personal, petty gains of one God called Chief of Army Staff, ruin the whole economy, play havoc with the lives of people, justice system and media and now saying that this new interim setup should be allowed to continue for a few years, to let the corrupt generals to do farming n

@azizhasan54

11 minutes ago
My initial comments about Lodhi sahib PROVED 100 percent correct. All his views are entirely in line with the narrative of the establishment. The arrogance of the establishment oozes out his views. They are playing God.There is a very diminished sale of National flags, at least in Karachi. People are registering their protests with minimal participation in Azadi Celebrations.

@natashanicole2285

53 minutes ago
Good analysis But to side line the most popular leader in Pakistan and all of Muslim ummah is not acceptable Both options for IK by establishment will fail IK who is the totality of the awaam needs to give the establishment 2 or 3 options not the other way round ,, sorry pal !!!
 
@saghirahmad6190

6 minutes ago
Who has given this damn right to few Baigharat top generals that they can dictates their useless orders to the whole Pakistani people and expect their total obedience.


@fazalanwer5236

2 minutes ago
Naeem sb, aap ne farmaya, agar Imran Khan ko sirf takreer Karne ke permission mil gahe to pti 2/3 majority le sakte he leken idare aise nahi chahenge, jab jamoor ke rahe ke koi hesiat nahi to stability or idaro ke izzat kese Hoge, log to mazid idaro se nafrat karege.
 
Points to the fact that the Establishment people are not only creating falsehood, lies and deceit, duplicity and hogwash...

But they are indulging in anti people, anti country acts, with warped minds, living under a rock and minds frozen in time as they cannot go against their old play book.

And their strangest thought that good foreign relations say with US, Saudia, UAE, West are essentially accepting their dicktat, pandering to them, being slaves and that they are the masters.

And Pakistan for lease, a rentier Army, a Rent-a-Riyal country suits Saudia and UAE...not a sovereign, independent, with foreign policies for the own benefits and not to others.

The 'approval' syndrome' from others and sense of entitlement, pleasing others at the cost of own people/country has turned the country into a country on lease to the highest bidder, a country in a tailspin, freefall and on the verge of collapse.

No nation rises with such despondency, a sense of entitlement, pleasing others, slavery and dependency.

Nation rises with sovereignty, freedom from coercion, dicktat (disguised as good relations), rule of law and justice and by breaking the shackles of slavery.
 
