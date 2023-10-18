What's new

"Errant Rocket Fired By Terrorist Group" Struck Gaza Hospital, Says Biden

my2cents

my2cents

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 8, 2011
Messages
5,587
Reaction score
-9
Country
India
Location
United States

"Errant Rocket Fired By Terrorist Group" Struck Gaza Hospital, Says Biden​

"Based on the information we've seen to date, it appears as a result of an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza," Joe Biden

Tel Aviv:
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that an "errant rocket" fired by a "terrorist group" caused a devastating explosion at a Gaza hospital that left hundreds dead.

"Based on the information we've seen to date, it appears as a result of an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza," Joe Biden told reporters at the end of a short trip to show solidarity with Israel after the October 7 Hamas attacks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
 

Similar threads

Bilal9
An Israeli reoccupation of Gaza would be a mistake, Biden says
Replies
4
Views
157
Abid123
Abid123
beijingwalker
US comes to Israel’s aid and blocks China-led Security Council initiative to issue statement on Gaza violence
2 3
Replies
31
Views
3K
etylo
E
beijingwalker
Russia Already Exploiting Israel Attacks to Bolster War in Ukraine: ISW
Replies
2
Views
188
Oracle
Oracle
Bilal9
Hamas Attacked Israel And Netanyahu Says His Country Is 'At War.'
Replies
5
Views
298
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi
chinasun
Biden Team’ Requested Twitter Scrub Scandalous Hunter Biden Info Days before 2020 Election
Replies
6
Views
552
-=virus=-
-=virus=-

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom