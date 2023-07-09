What's new

Erdogan gives middle finger to Putin

A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Dec 25, 2019
Messages
3,743
Reaction score
-40
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

Ukraine ‘deserves’ NATO membership, Turkey’s Erdogan says​


www.aljazeera.com

Ukraine ‘deserves’ NATO membership, Turkey’s Erdogan says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called for a return to peace talks saying, ‘a fair peace creates no losers’.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com


Erdogan angers Putin with ‘betrayal’ of Azov prisoner release​

Kremlin spokesman calls for ‘significant’ consequences amid claims Turkey has sent ‘a message’ over support for Ukraine

www.telegraph.co.uk

Erdogan angers Putin with ‘betrayal’ of Azov prisoner release

Kremlin spokesman calls for ‘significant’ consequences amid claims Turkey has sent ‘a message’ over support for Ukraine
www.telegraph.co.uk www.telegraph.co.uk
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership is a ‘matter of time’ amid Turkey negotiations, Swedish foreign minister [Tobias Billström] says
Replies
0
Views
427
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Akritas
Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
212
Views
7K
Foinikas
Foinikas
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Putin announces deal to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus
Replies
1
Views
427
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
beijingwalker
Erdoğan says 'Europe reaping what it sowed' on energy crisis
Replies
2
Views
377
Akritas
Akritas
beijingwalker
Putin says Siberian gas pipeline to China ‘practically’ agreed
Replies
0
Views
322
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom