Ephedrine scam: ANF files fresh FIR against PML-N's Hanif Abbasi

RAWALPINDI: The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in Rawalpindi has lodged a new FIR against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Hanif Abbasi in the Ephedrine case.ANF sources told Express News on Monday that Abbasi too had gotten a quota of ephedrine of 500 kilogrammes illegally. A case has been registered against this.Sources added that among the charges filed against him, drug trafficking was included among them.While Abbassi had not been arrested, sources privy to the matter maintained that that position could change.Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court has ordered former minister of health Makhdoom Shahbuddin to appear before the ANF investigation team for a fifth time.Despite orders, Ali Musa Gilani, son of former Prime Minsiter Yousaf Raza Gilani, failed to appear before the investigation team.Last week the PML-N legislator had approached the LHC Rawalpindi Bench on July 22, challenging the Anti-Narcotics Forces inquiry against him for obtaining ephedrine quota.The MNA, through his counsel, challenged the ANFs proceedings, saying that the agency cannot question him about the allocation of ephedrine quota.Nominating ANF director general and its Rawalpindi director as respondents, Abbasi said that he obtained 500kg of ephedrine for his pharmaceutical company in 2010, which is in accordance with the law.The counsel said that the MNA has appeared before the ANF more than once and they havent been able to find anything against him.