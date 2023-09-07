Engagement likely in various sectors between Bangladesh, Pakistan: PM Hasina

Sheikh Hasina said her government has been working for the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, and put highest efforts on agriculture sector to this end​

Engagement likely in various sectors between Bangladesh, Pakistan: PM

07 September, 2023, 02:35 pmLast modified: 07 September, 2023, 03:06 pm"Now, this is the age of new generations, so there might be engagement between the two countries," said the premier as outgoing High Commissioner of Pakistan Imran Ahmed Siddiqi called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban here.Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.Sheikh Hasina said her government has been working for the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, and put highest efforts on agriculture sector to this end."Efforts are being given on agriculture research to increase production, and it yield highly positive result," she added.In this circumstance, the premier also said that there might be cooperation between the Agriculture Research Centers of the two countries in the areas of agriculture research.Sheikh Hasina thanked the Pakistan High Commissioner for his successful tenure in Bangladesh.During the meeting, the Pakistan high commissioner highly praised Bangladesh's tremendous success in socio-economic sector, saying, "The development in Bangladesh is visible".He said that the people of Bangladesh are very enterprising and the people of Pakistan have goodwill for them.The PM's press secretary also mentioned that the issue of cricket also came up for discussion at the meeting.Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momen were present.