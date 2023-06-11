What's new

Enforced Disappearances in Pakistan

Neelo

Neelo

BANNED
Joined
Mar 15, 2023
Messages
1,479
Reaction score
-1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It's time for some self reflection. Why were we closing our eyes to this. We dismissed this is propaganda, but the Baloch were telling the truth.

What was happening in rural Balochistan is how happening in the streets of Lahore.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666857982552944679

So now that we're all on the same page that the military does practice this shameful practice, the question is why?

What purpose does this serve?

Is it instilling fear? Or is this something they adopted from their fathers in the British East India company?
 
Neelo said:
It's time for some self reflection. Why were we closing our eyes to this. We dismissed this is propaganda, but the Baloch were telling the truth.

What was happening in rural Balochistan is how happening in the streets of Lahore.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666857982552944679

So now that we're all on the same page that the military does practice this shameful practice, the question is why?

What purpose does this serve?

Is it instilling fear? Or is this something they adopted from their fathers in the British East India company?
Click to expand...
We fuckers are neutral.
Please read our statement of dated so and so.
However we are fu**ing the country from last 75 years for fun any way. Please respect us we are the only institution which is keeping the country together. F**k off.
 
mudas777 said:
We fuckers are neutral.
Please read our statement of dated so and so.
However we are fu**ing the country from last 75 years for fun any way. Please respect us we are the only institution which is keeping the country together. F**k off.
Click to expand...

When will Pak Fauj start OnlyFans? They have lots of content to share I heard.
 
Neelo said:
It's time for some self reflection. Why were we closing our eyes to this. We dismissed this is propaganda, but the Baloch were telling the truth.

What was happening in rural Balochistan is how happening in the streets of Lahore.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666857982552944679

So now that we're all on the same page that the military does practice this shameful practice, the question is why?

What purpose does this serve?

Is it instilling fear? Or is this something they adopted from their fathers in the British East India company?
Click to expand...


No one is enforced disappeared

Do you think security services just randomly waste time and resources picking up random people?


Where their is smoke their is fire

These people are either terrorists or supporters of terrorists and separatists



Let the security services do their job and hunt these people down,, don't care about courts ,, I. Pakistan that is a waste of time

Just get rid of them
Get any and every last bit of information out of them
Then dispose of them
 
Dr Allah Nazar Was A Simple Man But Agencies Picked Him Up And Did A Shahbaz Gill On Him Then He Took Up Arms

Who Needs Enemies When You Have Friends Like These

hussain0216 said:
No one is enforced disappeared

Do you think security services just randomly waste time and resources picking up random people?


Where their is smoke their is fire

These people are either terrorists or supporters of terrorists and separatists



Let the security services do their job and hunt these people down,, don't care about courts ,, I. Pakistan that is a waste of time

Just get rid of them
Get any and every last bit of information out of them
Then dispose of them
Click to expand...


I Suppose Both Gill and Swati Were Terrorists As Well
 
Neelo said:
It's time for some self reflection. Why were we closing our eyes to this. We dismissed this is propaganda, but the Baloch were telling the truth.

What was happening in rural Balochistan is how happening in the streets of Lahore.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666857982552944679

So now that we're all on the same page that the military does practice this shameful practice, the question is why?

What purpose does this serve?

Is it instilling fear? Or is this something they adopted from their fathers in the British East India company?
Click to expand...
That's because before the Baloch we were cheering on the sepoys when they were disappearing and selling Pukhtuns, afghans and Islamists...eventually they came after you and I.
 
SaadH said:
That's because before the Baloch we were cheering on the sepoys when they were disappearing and selling Pukhtuns, afghans and Islamists...eventually they came after you and I.
Click to expand...

Exactly.
 
SaadH said:
That's because before the Baloch we were cheering on the sepoys when they were disappearing and selling Pukhtuns, afghans and Islamists...eventually they came after you and I.
Click to expand...



First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.


Martin Niemöller
 
Shah Khalid said:
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.


Martin Niemöller
Click to expand...

Totally agree….I was one of them. I refused to speak out. I believed all the Faujeet bots claiming the Baloch missing persons were running away to Afghanistan.

I was so gullible and stupid for believing these crooks, these slaves….these property dealing pseudo patriot scum.
 
Neelo said:
It's time for some self reflection. Why were we closing our eyes to this. We dismissed this is propaganda, but the Baloch were telling the truth.

What was happening in rural Balochistan is how happening in the streets of Lahore.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666857982552944679

So now that we're all on the same page that the military does practice this shameful practice, the question is why?

What purpose does this serve?

Is it instilling fear? Or is this something they adopted from their fathers in the British East India company?
Click to expand...

We were indoctrinated by nationalism and military anthems.
 
THEY ARE TERRORISTS AND SEPARATISTS supporters


If you want endless terrorism then complain


But we need the security services to hunt these people down and remove them from society



Let the security services do their jobs


Secure the border,, no leaves or enters without a valid visa now



Gradual increase border strength and security



ISI is here to identify hostile elements



HUNT THEM DOWN
Torture them to get any and all information
Remove them from our society
Target their families




Or sit around,, cry about enforced disappeared,, then watch the same people support terrorism and separatism
 
hussain0216 said:
THEY ARE TERRORISTS AND SEPARATISTS supporters


If you want endless terrorism then complain


But we need the security services to hunt these people down and remove them from society



Let the security services do their jobs


Secure the border,, no leaves or enters without a valid visa now



Gradual increase border strength and security



ISI is here to identify hostile elements



HUNT THEM DOWN
Torture them to get any and all information
Remove them from our society
Target their families




Or sit around,, cry about enforced disappeared,, then watch the same people support terrorism and separatism
Click to expand...

You got a lot of enemies. Seperatists are just one of many.
 
hussain0216 said:
ISI is here to identify hostile elements
Click to expand...

ISI seems more interested in OnlyFans these days.

hussain0216 said:
Or sit around,, cry about enforced disappeared,, then watch the same people support terrorism and separatism
Click to expand...

I can bet you have never actually met a Baloch in your life. Did it ever cross your mind to maybe speak to one. Ask that person if they do actually support either of what you claim?

If the Baloch are seditious, does that mean PTI is also? Because your military said the same about Imran Khan and his party.

Come on then, answer it.
 

Similar threads

Neelo
Pakistan’s Establishment Wants Us To Remain The Way We Are
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
3K
MajorMinor
M
M
Why Imran Khan has disappeared from Pakistan's media
Replies
5
Views
528
Fish
Fish
fallstuff
Peter Haas meets families of victims of enforced disappearance
2 3
Replies
35
Views
2K
bluesky
B
Imran Khan
Imran riyaz khan Amnesty International has said the events could amount to "an enforced disappearance" under international law.
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
HAIDER
HAIDER
B
Question on politically motivated disappearances
Replies
0
Views
178
BananaRepublicUK
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom