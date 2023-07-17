Endgame: US Federal Debt Interest Payments About To Hit $1 Trillion​

US government outlays unexpectedly soared 15% to $646 billion in June, up almost $100 billion from a year ago...

... while tax receipts slumped 9.2% from $461 billion to $418 billion, resulting in a TTM government receipt drop of over 7.3%,

the US budget deficit nearly tripled from $89 billion a year ago to $228 billion

the US has already accumulated a record $652 billion in gross debt interest.

That would be a complete disaster for the US, and it would mean that interest payments on total US debt of $32.3 trillion would hit $1.3 trillion within 12 months,

potentially making interest on the debt the single biggest US government expenditure and surpassing social security!