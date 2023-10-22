End of World War 1 , Regional Politics in aftermath in Palestine/Syria/Iraq

AZADPAKISTAN2009
A very good documentary
Secret Pact between British - French , for how to divide the Agricultural area of Syria/Palestine
and oil rich areas of Iraq and Area of Jordan
Hashemite Contingent who sided against Ottoman Empire in World War 1
Hussain Bin Ali (Wanted to be "King" of Arabs)
Faisal (Declared King of Iraq) , also known as King Faisal 1 , of Iraq
Abdullah (Became King of Jordan )
Ibn Saud (Founder of Saudi Arabia)
- Ousted the Hashemite Tribe Leaders (Sharif/Faisal)
