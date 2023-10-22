What's new

End of World War 1 , Regional Politics in aftermath in Palestine/Syria/Iraq

A very good documentary

1698013247904.png



Secret Pact between British - French , for how to divide the Agricultural area of Syria/Palestine
and oil rich areas of Iraq and Area of Jordan
1698012977648.png


Hashemite Contingent who sided against Ottoman Empire in World War 1

Hussain Bin Ali (Wanted to be "King" of Arabs)
1698011703412.png


Faisal (Declared King of Iraq) , also known as King Faisal 1 , of Iraq

1698011748844.png


Abdullah (Became King of Jordan )
1698012289986.png





Ibn Saud (Founder of Saudi Arabia)
  • Ousted the Hashemite Tribe Leaders (Sharif/Faisal)

1698012171616.png
 
