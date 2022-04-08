What's new

Elon Musk’s SpaceX surpasses China’s space agency in the number of passengers sent into orbit (22 vs 20). Now #3 behind NASA (~904) and Russia (~407)

elon-musk-rt-jef-180221_20x13_992.jpg


Congratulations to SpaceX for launching 4 more space tourists into orbit using the modern 7 person Crew Dragon! This makes a total of 22 passengers! It has taken only 23 months to reach and exceed the 20 passenger mark.

QFqCuunSJStkchzmkuASdE-1024-80.jpg.webp

Axiom Space's private Ax-1 crew (from left): pilot Larry Connor; Mark Pathy, mission specialist; López-Alegría , commander; and Eytan Stibbe, mission specialist. (Image credit: Axiom Space)

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512398808537186304


Technical-Specifications-of-Crew-Dragon-Credit-SpaceX.jpg



580px-SpaceX_logo_black.svg.png

Crew Dragon: 22
Total: 22


China:
Shenzhou: 20
Total: 20


Russia:
Vostok: 6
Voskhod: 2
Soyuz: ~399
Total : ~407


NASA:
Mercury: 6
Gemini: 20
Apollo : 45
Space Shuttle: ~833
Total : ~904
 
Congrats to SpaceX!!
 

5th usage of this particular rocket booster
5 November 2020[53]F9-097N/AGPS III SV04 SacagaweaSuccess (40)Success (OCISLY)Landed on ASOG
17 June 2021[73]F9-122224 daysGPS III SV05 Neil ArmstrongSuccess (40)Success (JRTI)
16 September 2021[74]F9-12691 daysDragon C207 Resilience (Inspiration4)Success (39A)Success (JRTI)
6 January 2022F9-135112 daysStarlink × 49 (Group 4-5)[75]Success (39A)Success (ASOG)
8 April 2022F9-14792 daysDragon C206 Endeavour (Axiom-1)Success (39A)Success (ASOG)
 
Third flight of this particular Crew Dragon spaceship (they are reusable).

en.wikipedia.org

Crew Dragon Endeavour - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Demo-2Crew Dragon Demo-2 Patch.png30 May 2020, 19:22:452 August 2020, 18:48:06[27]63 daysThe first crewed test flight of a Crew Dragon capsule, first crewed orbital spaceflight from US soil since STS-135 in July 2011 (in which Doug Hurley was the pilot), and the first crewed orbital spaceflight by a private company. Flight extended from two weeks in order to allow the crew to bolster activity on the ISS ahead of Crew-1[1] and ended up being over two months.Success
Crew-2SpaceX Crew-2 logo.png23 April 2021, 09:49:02[28]9 November 2021, 03:33:16199 daysLess than a week after the maiden flight of Endeavour, NASA gave approval for SpaceX to launch humans in reused Dragons on reused Falcon 9 rockets starting with Crew-2.[29][30]Success
Axiom Mission 1Axiom-1 Patch8 April 2022, 15:17:11[31]April 202210 daysFirst Crew Dragon flight contracted by Axiom Space. First fully private flight to the ISS, carrying Michael López-Alegría as Axiom professional astronaut,[32] Eytan Stibbe to conduct educational experiments for a 10-day trip,[33][34] Larry Connor and Mark Pathy, both heading investment companies.[32]
 
Elon Musk’s SpaceX surpasses China’s space agency in the number of passengers sent into orbit (26 vs 20). Now #3 behind NASA (~904) and Russia (~407)​


www.cnbc.com

SpaceX launches Crew-4 mission for NASA, has now sent 26 astronauts to space in under two years

SpaceX launched a group of astronauts for NASA early Wednesday morning, with Elon Musk's company now having sent 26 people to orbit in less than two years.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com

4 more launched...make that 26!!!!
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519226826706497537
 
Saw the launch live . Very interesting .
But i don't like this pitting one against the other in space missions.
Lets not become Chinese.
 
satyamev said:
Saw the launch live . Very interesting .
But i don't like this pitting one against the other in space missions.
Lets not become Chinese.
Don't worry it will soon be SpaceX vs Boeing Starliner.

www.clickorlando.com

Boeing prepares to launch Starliner capsule to space station in May after 2 previous attempts

Boeing’s uncrewed Starliner capsule is set to launch from Cape Canaveral in May, the company announced Thursday.
www.clickorlando.com www.clickorlando.com

Likely NASA will hand Boeing a bunch of ISS launches leaving SpaceX with only tourists.
 
looking forward to the first starship launch in may 1st week.
that will be a game changer.
Mars....
 

