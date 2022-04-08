Elon Musk’s SpaceX surpasses China’s space agency in the number of passengers sent into orbit (22 vs 20). Now #3 behind NASA (~904) and Russia (~407)

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 17, 2013
- Messages
- 33,794
- Reaction score
- 30
- Country
- Location
Congratulations to SpaceX for launching 4 more space tourists into orbit using the modern 7 person Crew Dragon! This makes a total of 22 passengers! It has taken only 23 months to reach and exceed the 20 passenger mark.
Axiom Space's private Ax-1 crew (from left): pilot Larry Connor; Mark Pathy, mission specialist; López-Alegría , commander; and Eytan Stibbe, mission specialist. (Image credit: Axiom Space)
Crew Dragon: 22
Total: 22
China:
Shenzhou: 20
Total: 20
Russia:
Vostok: 6
Voskhod: 2
Soyuz: ~399
Total : ~407
NASA:
Mercury: 6
Gemini: 20
Apollo : 45
Space Shuttle: ~833
Total : ~904
Last edited: