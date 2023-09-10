What's new

Elon Musk turning his back on America and supporting Russia

Elon Musk ordered Starlink to be turned off during Ukraine offensive, book says

Biography alleges Musk told engineers to turn off communications network to hobble Ukraine drone attack on Russian warships
America is just imploding day in day out...demographically, politically, socially, economically, death of middle class, billionaire corporate rulers of America like Musk/Zuckerberg etc have no loyalties with America
 

