Elon Musk treated like a rock star during China trip: ‘He’s a global idol’ ' if only China could have someone like Elon Musk'

Hamartia Antidote said: That's understandable as most people in the West don't even know what President Xi looks like nevermind some no-name Chinese CEO. Click to expand...

Are you kiddin me? I'm 100% sure EVERYONE on this forum knows who President Xi is and has heard him speak at least once. Given 5 unidentified ppl's voices, they can pick out Xi's with 100% accuracy.I'm being completely honest here. There is ZERO data stored in my mind on Musk. Heck if it weren't for SDF, I wouldn't even know who founded Tesla. That about as much care as I can give to Musk.Also, I think part of the blame goes to the media. When they try to push a news article on Tesla, the author inevitably tries to pull Musk into the picture. This never had precedence in the history of the media b4. Nobody tried to shove Bill Gates down your throat when they talked about Microsoft (in the past when Bill was still an active Board member of MS).So, the more they tried to present Musk in any news story about Tesla, the more my mind resisted to knowing anything about him. That is what has led to the present predicament where my mind has zero info on Musk and gives zero fukk other than the few tibbits I gleaned from GlobalTimes Chinese news articles!Ask me to pick out Musk from 5 unidentified male voices. I got ZERO clue not even if you pointed a gun to my head coz I never heard him speak b4!!