Elon Musk treated like a rock star during China trip: ‘He’s a global idol’ ' if only China could have someone like Elon Musk'

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
Billionaire Elon Musk was showered with praise during a trip to China this week, with people on social media calling him “a pioneer,” “Brother Ma” and “a global idol” while the CEO of Tesla, Twitter, SpaceX and other companies also met in person with three government ministers.


Since landing in Beijing on Tuesday, Musk has met with China’s foreign, commerce and industry ministers and has dined with Zeng Yuqun, chairman of top battery supplier CATL.


Little is known of those conversations. The industry ministry only said Musk and its head exchanged views about development of electric vehicles and connected cars; the commerce ministry announced he discussed Tesla’s development in China with its head. But lack of information did not stop an outpouring of enthusiasm for Musk on Chinese social media.


“He’s a global idol,” commented one user. “Elon Musk is just great, if only China could have someone like Elon Musk,” said another.

NYPICHPDPICT000011971009.jpg

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk walks next to Tesla’s Senior Vice President Tom Zhu and Vice President Grace Tao.REUTERS

But compared to lower-key welcomes for his counterparts, Musk’s visit is a hot trending topic and his popularity comes despite rising US-China tensions, with keen interest shown in his comments on artificial intelligence and electric vehicles.


Even the menu for the 16-course meal at the upmarket Man Fu Yan restaurant he shared with CATL’s Zeng on Tuesday evening was effusive, photos posted on social media showed.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1663867807296114688

Illustrated with two rearing horses — a play on the character for horse used in Musk’s Chinese name — the menu described Tesla as a dark horse “standing out from traditional automotive companies.”

In contrast to the social media storm in China and his propensity at home to make waves on Twitter (which he now owns), Musk has yet to make any public statements during his trip. Twitter is blocked in China.
 
Nobody gives a shiet about Musk. I live in the West, and to date I don't even know what he looks like save a few pics of him on a Chinese news article. Plus I know Jack about his career and life biography other than he founded Tesla. Also, I don't know what he sounds like because I neva heard him talk b4, or rather don't care to listen to his interviews or TV appearances at all.

So there you go, the world doesn't need another I-don't-give-a-damn Musk personality!

Hell, even I know more about Bill Gates (which obviously can be summed up in less than a paragraph; and I have listened to a few of Bill's interviews so at least I can identify him by his voice) than Musk and that is very telling!
 
There is high likelyhood that Elon will emigrate to China.
 
There is high likelyhood that Elon will emigrate to China.
I think he wants more full-control of what he can do instead of asking for daily permission.

Yeah, a friend of mine was showing a photo Kim-Jong-un and calling him Chinese president. I laughed out so loud. 😂
Next ask them if they know what Huawei is and expect a blank stare.
 
That's understandable as most people in the West don't even know what President Xi looks like nevermind some no-name Chinese CEO.
Are you kiddin me? I'm 100% sure EVERYONE on this forum knows who President Xi is and has heard him speak at least once. Given 5 unidentified ppl's voices, they can pick out Xi's with 100% accuracy.

I'm being completely honest here. There is ZERO data stored in my mind on Musk. Heck if it weren't for SDF, I wouldn't even know who founded Tesla. That about as much care as I can give to Musk.

Also, I think part of the blame goes to the media. When they try to push a news article on Tesla, the author inevitably tries to pull Musk into the picture. This never had precedence in the history of the media b4. Nobody tried to shove Bill Gates down your throat when they talked about Microsoft (in the past when Bill was still an active Board member of MS).

So, the more they tried to present Musk in any news story about Tesla, the more my mind resisted to knowing anything about him. That is what has led to the present predicament where my mind has zero info on Musk and gives zero fukk other than the few tibbits I gleaned from GlobalTimes Chinese news articles!

Ask me to pick out Musk from 5 unidentified male voices. I got ZERO clue not even if you pointed a gun to my head coz I never heard him speak b4!!
 
Are you kiddin me? I'm 100% sure EVERYONE on this forum knows who President Xi is and has heard him speak at least once.
The only people listening to President Xi are those who can speak Chinese otherwise nobody is going to waste their time listening to somebody who may as well be speaking Martian instead of Mandarin.

Spend some time listening to Imran Khan. Tell us how long you listened...that's right...not very long.

You really going to remember his voice enough that you will easily be able to pick his out from a crowd??? Yeah right!!
 
The only people listening to President Xi are those who can speak Chinese otherwise nobody is going to waste their time listening to somebody who may as well be speaking Martian.
Nope, EVERYONE on this forum knows Xi Jinping including YOU. I'm special the only one as clueless on Musk as a newborn baby...

BTW, don't try too hard to post stuff. I mostly glean over all articles and vids on SDF. That is why and how I'm as clueless on Musk as a newborn baby even till this very day.

Posters like Gambit, Jhungary, etc. and YOU actually think ppl bother to watch and read the stuff they post... That is very sad indeed!
 
Nope, EVERYONE on this forum knows Xi Jinping including YOU. I'm special the only one as clueless on Musk as a newborn baby...

BTW, don't try too hard to post stuff. I mostly glean over all articles and vids on SDF. That is why and how I'm as clueless on Musk as a newborn baby even till this very day.

Posters like Gambit, Jhungary, etc. and YOU actually think ppl bother to watch and read the stuff they post... That is very sad indeed!
I know who President Xi is since I obviously mentioned his name...but I have no idea what he sounds like since like most people here I don't speak Chinese.

But this article is about the people in China and Musk's big fanfare reception there ...and since both you and I are not there...that makes you and I irrelevant.


You seem to be all triggered for some reason by somebody you don't even know....do you go flying off the handle on people who you walk past on the street too?

Anyways maybe we can just write it off as the usual Asian white-worshipping that people on PDF always like to talk about. Nobody is of course is claiming it is 100% of the population of China.
 
That's understandable as most people in the West don't even know what President Xi looks like nevermind some no-name Chinese CEO.
Yilong Ma is our new comrade. We Chinese are humble and we would like Elon to invest more and create more jobs in China. We also like him to bring competition and improve the market.

But the once confident US is now afraid of China and competition. Sad sad
 
China is bypassing the U.S. administration, put it on ignore, and choose instead to directly communicate with the U.S. business leaders.
 

