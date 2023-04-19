🏆 Elon Musk to get the last laugh as ultra-ambitious Tesla Model Y prediction comes true [being the #1 selling car in the world]

Bilal9 said: There are far better contenders out there, The Hyundai Ioniq5 and Kia EV6 being notable ones - and there are half a dozen plugin offerings from Toyota alone. Click to expand...

Bilal9 said: Let's put the kibosh on this premature fanfare and wait/see. Click to expand...

Bilal9 said: It also costs North of $50,000 with taxes. Which is out of the range of many rural folks in the US. Click to expand...

Why would i be writing about non-American cars in the Americas forum?Why don'tgo and write about it in the Asia forums if you think there is something "pro" to be said.In fact if you have a problem with anything pro-US or Americas why don't you just stick with reading the Bangladesh threads so you don't get your nerves easily twitched?What exactly do you expect to be seeing from people from the Americas posting in the Americas forum? Mostly negative articles maybe???? Geez.Wow I guess you think the numbers are lying...or do you just not want to open your eyes?Well hey it's trying to be the best selling car. It never claimed it was going to have a 100% marketshare...and if you had actually looked at the current price you would have seen that with incentives it is actually less that $40,000 now (excluding taxes..which even with them aren't going to bring it north of $50,000 anyway)So with $46,990 + the other fees you can subtract out the following:my state adds another $3,500 incentiveso subtracting ($7,500+$3,500) $11,000 is not something to laugh at. That brings the car into the high $30's.The cars you mentioned aren't exactly a bargain either...and they aren't even eligible to get the full $7,500 either.