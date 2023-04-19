What's new

🏆 Elon Musk to get the last laugh as ultra-ambitious Tesla Model Y prediction comes true [being the #1 selling car in the world]

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
33,194
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
So many idiots on PDF calling Tesla and Elon Musk a sham...

electrek.co

Elon Musk to get the last laugh as ultra-ambitious Tesla Model Y prediction comes true

Elon Musk is getting the last laugh as his ultra-ambitious prediction about the Tesla Model Y becoming the best-selling car...
electrek.co electrek.co

Elon Musk is getting the last laugh as his ultra-ambitious prediction about the Tesla Model Y becoming the best-selling car in the world has come true.

People often like to poke fun at Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his predictions that didn’t turn out to be true, and rightfully so, especially for things like his self-driving timeline. But we also have to give credit where credit is due.

Before Tesla ever brought the Model Y to market in 2020, Musk made some bold predictions about how popular the vehicle would become. Musk said that he anticipated Model Y demand would be about twice as high as the demand for the Model 3, which was already the best-selling electric car at the time.

Back in 2016, the CEO estimated the demand for the Model Y between 500,000 and 1,000,000 units per year. That was four years before the vehicle was even released. Musk went so far as to predict that the Model Y would become the best-selling car globally.

Last year, Tesla announced that the electric SUV was on track to catch up to the Toyota Corolla, which has around 1,150,000 sales per year.

With Tesla’s earnings coming tomorrow, we expect the automaker to give an update on that goal. Early numbers for Q1 2023 indicate that the Tesla Model Y is on track to be the best-selling car this year.

Data coming from China indicates that the Model Y took the top spot in China in the first quarter – beating the BYD Song Plus, a PHEV, and VW and Nissan’s best-selling ICE cars. Considering China is the biggest auto market in the world, it bodes well for Tesla.

Furthermore, in the US, the world’s second-biggest auto market, early registration data shows that Model Y is leading for passenger cars, ahead of the Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Rogue – though the final data is not in yet.

Data coming from Europe also shows Tesla’s electric SUV leading in several markets, thanks to the ramp-up to 5,000 units per week at Gigafactory Berlin.

Across the four factories that produce the Tesla Model Y, the automaker is expected to achieve approximately 1.5 million units in annual production capacity.

Between that production capacity, the price cuts to the Model Y earlier this year, and the performance in Q1, it looks like Tesla is on track to have the best-selling passenger car in the world.
 
driveteslacanada.ca

Tesla Model Y emerged top-selling car in Europe in Q1 2023

Tesla’s Model Y has been named the best-selling car in Europe in the first quarter of 2023, AM Online reports. The electric crossover beat popular models, including Dacia’s Sandero, the Volkswagen T-Roc, Peugeot 208, and Vauxhall Corsa. The [...]
driveteslacanada.ca driveteslacanada.ca

Tesla Model Y emerged top-selling car in Europe in Q1 2023​


insideevs.com

Tesla's Market Share In US/Canada Almost Reached 4% In Q1 2023

Market share of Tesla vehicles in three major markets continued to increase during the first quarter of 2023, reaching new record levels.
insideevs.com insideevs.com

Tesla's Market Share In US/Canada Almost Reached 4% In Q1 2023​

 
Hamartia Antidote said:
So many idiots on PDF calling Tesla and Elon Musk a sham...

electrek.co

Elon Musk to get the last laugh as ultra-ambitious Tesla Model Y prediction comes true

Elon Musk is getting the last laugh as his ultra-ambitious prediction about the Tesla Model Y becoming the best-selling car...
electrek.co electrek.co

Elon Musk is getting the last laugh as his ultra-ambitious prediction about the Tesla Model Y becoming the best-selling car in the world has come true.

People often like to poke fun at Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his predictions that didn’t turn out to be true, and rightfully so, especially for things like his self-driving timeline. But we also have to give credit where credit is due.

Before Tesla ever brought the Model Y to market in 2020, Musk made some bold predictions about how popular the vehicle would become. Musk said that he anticipated Model Y demand would be about twice as high as the demand for the Model 3, which was already the best-selling electric car at the time.

Back in 2016, the CEO estimated the demand for the Model Y between 500,000 and 1,000,000 units per year. That was four years before the vehicle was even released. Musk went so far as to predict that the Model Y would become the best-selling car globally.

Last year, Tesla announced that the electric SUV was on track to catch up to the Toyota Corolla, which has around 1,150,000 sales per year.

With Tesla’s earnings coming tomorrow, we expect the automaker to give an update on that goal. Early numbers for Q1 2023 indicate that the Tesla Model Y is on track to be the best-selling car this year.

Data coming from China indicates that the Model Y took the top spot in China in the first quarter – beating the BYD Song Plus, a PHEV, and VW and Nissan’s best-selling ICE cars. Considering China is the biggest auto market in the world, it bodes well for Tesla.

Furthermore, in the US, the world’s second-biggest auto market, early registration data shows that Model Y is leading for passenger cars, ahead of the Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Rogue – though the final data is not in yet.

Data coming from Europe also shows Tesla’s electric SUV leading in several markets, thanks to the ramp-up to 5,000 units per week at Gigafactory Berlin.

Across the four factories that produce the Tesla Model Y, the automaker is expected to achieve approximately 1.5 million units in annual production capacity.

Between that production capacity, the price cuts to the Model Y earlier this year, and the performance in Q1, it looks like Tesla is on track to have the best-selling passenger car in the world.
Click to expand...

Granted you have your Pom-Poms out and rooting for him with abandon.

The "Y" however is a very plain-jane looking but still technologically confusing vehicle which half of the US population (educated up to High School level) cannot even operate. It also costs North of $50,000 with taxes. Which is out of the range of many rural folks in the US. They like their F150's - not choosing other things.

There are far better contenders out there, The Hyundai Ioniq5 and Kia EV6 being notable ones - and there are half a dozen plugin offerings from Toyota alone.

Let's put the kibosh on this premature fanfare and wait/see.

I've been to Asia my friend and the real market growth is in that place, not in the US or EU. Tesla's shine wore off there sometime ago.
 
Bilal9 said:
There are far better contenders out there, The Hyundai Ioniq5 and Kia EV6 being notable ones - and there are half a dozen plugin offerings from Toyota alone.
Click to expand...

Why would i be writing about non-American cars in the Americas forum?

Why don't you go and write about it in the Asia forums if you think there is something "pro" to be said.

In fact if you have a problem with anything pro-US or Americas why don't you just stick with reading the Bangladesh threads so you don't get your nerves easily twitched?

What exactly do you expect to be seeing from people from the Americas posting in the Americas forum? Mostly negative articles maybe???? Geez.

Bilal9 said:
Let's put the kibosh on this premature fanfare and wait/see.
Click to expand...

Wow I guess you think the numbers are lying...or do you just not want to open your eyes?

Bilal9 said:
It also costs North of $50,000 with taxes. Which is out of the range of many rural folks in the US.
Click to expand...

Well hey it's trying to be the best selling car. It never claimed it was going to have a 100% marketshare.

..and if you had actually looked at the current price you would have seen that with incentives it is actually less that $40,000 now (excluding taxes..which even with them aren't going to bring it north of $50,000 anyway)

teslamodely.png


So with $46,990 + the other fees you can subtract out the following:
incentives.png


my state adds another $3,500 incentive

massIncentive.png


so subtracting ($7,500+$3,500) $11,000 is not something to laugh at. That brings the car into the high $30's.


clark.com

Report: The Average Price of a New Vehicle

New vehicle prices are starting to trend upward after falling a bit over the past few months. Here's how to save money on a new car.
clark.com clark.com


The cars you mentioned aren't exactly a bargain either...and they aren't even eligible to get the full $7,500 either.

kiaev6.png

ioniq5.png
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote said:
Why would i be writing about non-American cars in the Americas forum?

Why don't you go and write about it in the Asia forums if you think there is something "pro" to be said.

In fact if you have a problem with anything pro-US or Americas why don't you just stick with reading the Bangladesh threads so you don't get your nerves easily twitched? What would expect to be seeing in this forum? Geez.
Click to expand...

Now you got your big ol' flag out - stick it in the back of your RAM or F150 truck and broadcast your racism and lack of everything reasonable.

And trampling on my first amendment rights to boot. Nice. :-)

All I said was that the people educated and qualified enough to buy a Tesla "Y" won't be going for it. And I also said why.....

Stop holding Elon's hand like 3 year old - he doesn't need your support.

Be a man with spine, choose things on their merit. Not by where they are made.
 
Last edited:
Bilal9 said:
Now you got your big ol' flag out
Click to expand...
1600px-Usa-flag-3d-silk-flag-american-flag-us-flag-3d-flag-of-usa.jpg

Yep, here it is...maybe someday you should start liking your Bangladesh flag too....

Bilal9 said:
stick it in the back of your RAM or F150 truck and broadcast your lack of everything reasonable.
Click to expand...

LOL! I guess the problem is you have no pride in Bangladesh and when you see others showing pride in the accomplishments of their countries you feel uncomfortable. I'd tell you to go wave your flag in a Bangladeshi truck but none of your brands are well known...

So I'm sorry you are from a losing team...but don't take that out on me...it's not our fault.

Hey there's a bunch of other forums on here that you can cry to too. Try starting in the China&Far East forum. Do something similar and tell them their HSR or Comac airplane should not be a big deal to them and their modern cities are nothing to be proud of.

Bilal9 said:
All I said was that the people educated and qualified enough to buy a Tesla "Y" won't be going for it. And I also said why.....
Click to expand...

Well apparently all those #1 selling car model articles mean absolutely nothing to you. Plus I don't think sales really care on how educated people are.

Bilal9 said:
Stop holding Elon's hand like 3 year old - he doesn't need your support.

Be a man with spine, choose things on their merit. Not by where they are made.
Click to expand...

I only post articles about how things quickly change in the world...I don't write them.

It was people like you who laughed at the idea years ago that EVs are going to change the world.

Now the haters aren't laughing. 😭


But we are 🤣🤣
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote said:
1600px-Usa-flag-3d-silk-flag-american-flag-us-flag-3d-flag-of-usa.jpg

Yep, here it is...maybe someday you should start liking your Bangladesh flag too....



LOL! I guess the problem is you have no pride in Bangladesh and when you see others showing pride in the accomplishments of their countries you feel uncomfortable. I'd tell you to go wave your flag in a Bangladeshi truck but none of your brands are well known...

So I'm sorry you are from a losing team...but don't take that out on me...it's not our fault.

Hey there's a bunch of other forums on here that you can cry to too. Try starting in the China&Far East forum. Do something similar and tell them their HSR or Comac airplane should not be a big deal to them and their modern cities are nothing to be proud of.



Well apparently all those #1 selling car model articles mean absolutely nothing to you. Plus I don't think sales really care on how educated people are.



I only post articles about how things quickly change in the world...I don't write them.

It was people like you who laughed at the idea years ago that EVs are going to change the world.

Now the haters aren't laughing. 😭


But we are 🤣🤣
Click to expand...

Now I'm convinced you're a Sanghi Hindutva person - the way you write this gibberish is more than enough proof that you have a Sanghi brain. We have seen this in PDF hundreds of times before. Time to reconsider and stop hiding behind American flag. :rofl:

Like they say - if it walks like a duck.... :laugh:

I've been a US citizen longer than you've been alive probably. So enough with the Bangladesh references.
 
Last edited:
Bilal9 said:
Now I'm convinced you're an Indian - the way you write this gibberish is more than enough proof that you have an Indian brain. Time to reconsider your flag bud. :rofl:

Like they say - if it walks like a duck.... :laugh:
Click to expand...

LOL! Sorry I'm not even Asian.

Speaking of walking like a duck...I suggest you go look in the mirror.
maxresdefault.jpg

Bangladeshi's are basically Indians and so are blood-brothers...so the joke is on you. :rofl:
 
Last edited:
With GM and Ford set to contest Tesla's lead in the global EV market, there's going to be American led market growth in the next ten years with the three US EV manufacturers taking the top three positions for unit sales and revenues. The only question is in which order they will sit.

The hybrid market is less concentrated with no clear dominant manufacturer over the next ten years. Ford and GM are in the mix alongside the big four Japanese and big three German manufacturers as well as Renault.
 
patero said:
With GM and Ford set to contest Tesla's lead in the global EV market, there's going to be American led market growth in the next ten years with the three US EV manufacturers taking the top three positions for unit sales and revenues. The only question is in which order they will sit.

The hybrid market is less concentrated with no clear dominant manufacturer over the next ten years. Ford and GM are in the mix alongside the big four Japanese and big three German manufacturers as well as Renault.
Click to expand...

In terms of EVs GM and Ford are almost hopeless.

This is turning into the same situation where Apple walked into the cell phone market and wiped out all the established players..who were caught unprepared.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
In terms of EVs GM and Ford are almost hopeless.

This is turning into the same situation where Apple walked into the cell phone market and wiped out all the established players..who were caught unprepared.
Click to expand...
Tesla have left a few gaps in the broader EV market that GM and Ford can fill, their vehicle range is relatively limited. Whether Fords and GM's ambitious plans for their broader line up translates into profitable growth is debatable, I'm reading two seperate investor reports that argue either way (can't repost these, subscription read only).

I get your point with Tesla and Apple, their market positioning is also similar with a premium product in the most profitable segments. There is a great deal of Steve Job's influence apparent in Musks business strategy, like the concept of a transitory competitive advantage that Jobs employed (as opposed to a sustainable competitive advantage), his key strategy to defending a dominant market position.
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote said:
LOL! Sorry I'm not even Asian.

Speaking of walking like a duck...I suggest you go look in the mirror.
maxresdefault.jpg

Bangladeshi's are basically Indians and so are blood-brothers...so the joke is on you. :rofl:

If you think people can tell you apart...then think again! Now back to your cowpies and urine drinking!:rofl:
Click to expand...

Thanks for proving what a smug racist you are - your comments make it pretty clear. Brother @beijingwalker just look at this guy.....

Not going to educate you on races, you are incapable of comprehending the finer points. Incapable of arguing on logic. Any effort to educate would be lost on you.

Like most high-school-educated average joes in the US, the limits of your information has been exceeded because it goes past Wikipedia.
I have curated the following (easy to understand and in Readers Digest LARGE TYPE for feeble minded block-headed folks), read it three times, eventually it will make sense....

Tesla's parts are all made in China - your "World Best" Garbage Propaganda about Tesla beating BYD and other Chinese EV's rings kind of hollow, any Chinese EV would exceed Tesla's feeble lead in less than half a decade.

See the US doesn't even make anything worth putting in a car anymore, not profitably anyway.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TESLA CARS AND COMPONENTS ARE ALMOST ENTIRELY “MADE IN CHINA”​

Efe Udin EFE UDIN FEBRUARY 25, 2022



A recall incident reveals that a huge part of Tesla’s business is handled by China. From the core three-electric system to the body sheet metal, to the charging gun, and even some hardware of the automatic driving system, all of them are contracted by Chinese suppliers. Who are Tesla’s suppliers?

Tesla car

Dismantling a Tesla car, we can broadly subdivide the core components into four parts including the chassis, cockpit central control, body sheet metal interior, and charging system. How many of these core components are from Chinese suppliers?

Smart car reference sorts this out.

For the battery and charging system, a couple of Chinese companies makes the magic happen. We have the likes of Ganfeng Lithium, Tianqi Lithium, and Shanshan.

For the electric drive system, the electric drive module is provided by Xuri, and the motor part is provided by companies such as Zhongke Sanhuan and Jingda. All these companies are all Chinese.

For the central control system, the central control large screen is provided by BOE, Jingrui, Tianhua Ultra Clean, and a few other companies. Most of the companies in this regard are Chinese.

The visual sensor supplier in Tesla automatic driving is Lianchuang Electronics while the high-precision map is from NavInfo. Both are also Chinese companies.

In addition, there are Chinese Tesla charging systems, body forging, battery management systems (BMS), and chassis.

GIZCHINA NEWS OF THE WEEK​

Join GizChina on Telegram

On the whole, there are very few aspects of a Tesla car that has nothing to do with China. Apart from the autopilot chips and algorithms, almost all other aspects of a Tesla car are Made In China. Thus, if you don’t like China but you drive a Tesla, then you should know that you are “swimming” in China.

Tesla-car-b-1024x512.png

TESLA’S SUPPLY CHAIN​

Recently, Tesla recalled some Teslas in China, which is not unusual. After all, recalling vehicles is also a routine operation for Tesla. Unexpectedly, this recall incident brought to the surface the local stakeholder behind a Tesla — Sanhua Zhikong.

Read Also: A Tesla lost control in China: Kills two and injures three

The cause of the incident was the Defective Product Management Center of the State Administration for Market Regulation not long ago. The company had to recall 26,047 Model Y and Model 3 produced at the Shanghai factory.

The reason for the recall is that some Tesla (China) heat pump electronic expansion valves will move slightly under certain circumstances. Because the software (version 2021.44 to 2021.44.30.6) does not have a corrective function, it may cause the valve to partially open for a long time. As a result, the heat pump compressor stops working, and the interior of the car may be partially open.

Sanhua Zhikong is the Chinese supplier of Tesla heat pump electronic expansion valves. The core business of this company is mainly refrigeration and air conditioning home appliance control components and auto parts. In this regard, Sanhua Zhikong issued an announcement refuting the blame. The announcement states that Tesla’s recall is mainly due to a communication interruption in the vehicle controller. The company claims that this has nothing to do with its electronic expansion valve itself.
 
Last edited:
Bilal9 said:
Brother @beijingwalker just look at this guy.....
tself.
Click to expand...

I suspected you were a false flagging Chinese member the second you started complaining about my pro-US posts..but refused to comment about other's pro-China posts. Then you did their same Chinese tactic of calling me an Indian the second you got backed into a corner...then you do a 180 and start calling me a smug racist. LOL!

You are just confirming your Chinese background by calling a Chinese member your brother...but have a problem with me cheering brother Elon Musk.

PradoTLC said:
most people in Dubai who drive manuals are blue collar low paid workers that Pathans or Malus (South Indians) driving picks up.

I guess they are men.
Click to expand...

It's hard to find cars in the US that are manuals. Every year the percent available decreases.

The End of Manual Transmission​

"In 2000, more than 15 percent of new and used cars sold by the auto retailer CarMax came with stick shifts; by 2020, that figure had dropped to 2.4 percent. Among the hundreds of new car models for sale in the United States this year, only about 30 can be purchased with a manual transmission."
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Model Y Second Only To Ford F-150 As Best-Selling Vehicle In US
Replies
0
Views
106
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
艹艹艹
Exclusive: Tesla readies export of Model Y to Canada from China
Replies
0
Views
218
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
Hamartia Antidote
Elon Musk agrees to “try a little advertising” at Tesla for the first time
Replies
1
Views
284
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Giga Berlin Production Rate Increased To 5,000 Model Y Per Week
Replies
1
Views
359
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Tesla CEO Elon Musk praises Shanghai employees for meeting him near midnight after blasting the U.S. ‘laptop class’ on working from home
Replies
2
Views
365
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom