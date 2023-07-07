Elon Musk Signs Letter Pledging Tesla’s Commitment to China’s ‘Core Socialist Values’​

Lol



I think everyone should read China's Core Socialist Values.



In today's world, there's not so much difference between your country's value vs others.



The difference is probably in the execution, which one is more corrupt and which one is less.



The more corrupt your country is, despite how great your country's value, the bigger the tendency your country is poorer and backward.



You can have a perfect value, but the people's quality of life in your country is much lower compared with the rest of the world, and vice versa.



Country's value is not something religious, it's always changing as the society is always evolving, it's fine to copy other country values if it's proven to be better as well.



Don't all country officials love to go to other successful countries for studying? To learn and get the knowledge to be implemented in their own country.



The only thing that people are looking at in this world is how successful and wealthy your country is.



If you came from a poor and backward country, despite being the same human being as others, don't feel sad if the others look down on you... despite how great your country's values are. No one cares about your country's values.



Democracy but poor and backward??? Garbage!



No one cares about a country's value in today's world anymore, everyone just cares about the real result!



What is Singapore's value? I don't know, but what I know Singapore is rich. Perhaps Singapore's value is inferior to mine, but Singapore is wealthier and more successful.



Everyone cares more about Singapore than mine, praising Singapore more than mine... but do all these people know if Singapore's value is inferior compare with mine?



If there's a wave of immigrant, both Singapore and my country are opening door for them, these stupid immigrants will choose Singapore over mine despite my country's value is better.





To be honest, superior or inferior, there's not so much difference between every country's values. Singapore's, mine, India's, Pakistan's, China's, and USA's are probably not so much different.