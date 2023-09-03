What's new

Elon Musk says progressive California\LA school has turned 'daughter' into 'communist' who thinks 'anyone rich is evil'

I guess we can skip all that talk about Elon Musk liking China's government.

finance.yahoo.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that his daughter's progressive school has turned her into a communist that hates him for being rich, according to an upcoming biography.
Tesla CEO and owner of X Elon Musk says that his daughter's so-called progressive Los Angeles school has turned her into a communist who hates her father for being rich.

He made the comments in Walter Isaacson's upcoming biography titled "Elon Musk." An excerpt of the biography was published in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, where he partially blames the Los Angeles private school, Crossroads, for the relationship he has with his child.

The biography states that Musk's "anti-woke" beliefs partially come from the decision of his oldest child, who transitioned from Xavier to Jenna at age 16.

"Hey, I’m transgender, and my name is now Jenna," Musk's child texted the wife of Musk's brother.
Vivian-Jenna-Wilson.jpg

Musk tried to stay positive when he found out, but his child then became a "fervent Marxist and broke off all relations with him," the biography states.

"She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil," Musk said.

The rift between Musk and his child pained him "more than anything in his life since the infant death of his firstborn child Nevada," Isaacson wrote.

"I’ve made many overtures," Musk said. "But she doesn’t want to spend time with me."

Musk said that he felt his chid had become infected by a mindset that suppressed both "right-wing and anti-establishment voices," Isaacson wrote, similar to that of Twitter.
 
Americans need to revisit their schools and screen teachers if this is true.

Opposition to communism is understandable but:

1. How being a transgender is helpful to a healthy biological male or female? This is harmful indoctrination.

2. Hating the rich for the sake of it? People can be rich through genuine reasons. These people will create jobs and industries. Elon Musk fit the bill.

Americans should be thankful to Musk for reviving American productivity.
 
This is one thing California did right. Next step is her...... her father for his money.

LeGenD said:
These people will create jobs and industries.
Click to expand...
I have never been offered anything by one even if it's wealth creating.
 
LeGenD said:
2. Hating the rich for the sake of it? People can be rich through genuine reasons. These people will create jobs and industries. Elon Musk fit the bill.

Americans should be thankful to Musk for reviving American productivity.
Click to expand...

Exactly! Buy these left wingers think money grows on trees and the country will be fine if we all spend the entire day holding hands and singing love songs. Food will grow by itself and houses will spring up from the ground without anybody lifting a hammer.
 

