Elon Musk Revealed a Model 3 Hatchback | NextBigFuture.com
Elon Musk tweeted another picture of a Tesla Cybertruck but in the background was a hatchback version of the Tesla Model 3.
www.nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Can Turn the Model 3 Into Its $30,000 Hatchback
There is starting to become pressure from retail investors and analysts against Tesla to make their $30,000 hatchback vehicle in order to compete in international markets and with BYD in China. Here's how I think Tesla can accomplish this.
www.torquenews.com