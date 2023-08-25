What's new

Elon Musk Revealed a Model 3 Hatchback

Elon Musk Revealed a Model 3 Hatchback | NextBigFuture.com

Elon Musk tweeted another picture of a Tesla Cybertruck but in the background was a hatchback version of the Tesla Model 3.
Elon Musk tweeted another picture of a Tesla Cybertruck but in the background was a hatchback version of the Tesla Model 3.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1694634492403843248


Tesla Can Turn the Model 3 Into Its $30,000 Hatchback

There is starting to become pressure from retail investors and analysts against Tesla to make their $30,000 hatchback vehicle in order to compete in international markets and with BYD in China. Here's how I think Tesla can accomplish this.
