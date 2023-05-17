What's new

Elon Musk predicts that the total units of Optimus will far exceed the human population and Tesla's long term value will be mostly be due to it

It would be nice when they look and act more human. But there’s a long way to go yet.
 
I really want a totally human like robot that can do anything humans can do.
 
Soon there will be sexbots and human fetuses will be cultured in artificial or lab grown environment.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
Click to expand...

Good progress. I'm looking forward to the time I can get one that looks like a hot chick and behaves almost human. But they said it would take a long time for that to happen because of the cost. It might cost a few million dollars.

I definitely believe that it will happen at some point in the future, maybe 30-50 years from now? Everyone can have a companion robot and there will be no need for human members of the opposite sex. Everyone will be happier that way.
 

www.teslarati.com

Tesla bot job opening hints at progress toward production

A Tesla bot job opening hints that the company is making steady progress toward production. Optimus is coming.
www.teslarati.com www.teslarati.com

Tesla bot job opening hints at progress toward production​

A Tesla bot job opening hints that the company is making steady progress toward production, which means Optimus is a little closer to becoming a common face at Tesla’s factories.

Tesla posted a job opening for a Proto Production Supervisor to manage and execute the company’s actuator prototype production line for the Optimus humanoid robot. The Proto Production Supervisor will work closely with Tesla’s manufacturing and design engineering teams. The person who fills the role will be responsible for providing direct feedback regarding the assembly and design of the actuators for the Tesla bot. Below are more of the Proto Production Supervisor’s responsibilities.

Tesla Bot Journal on X provided more context for the Proto Production Supervisor position.

“Production of prototypes will likely involve a low-volume line with [the] majority of the assembly being done manually. The goal is likely to iterate through multiple designs for each type of actuator and fine-tune the designs after subjecting them to both lab and real-world testing,” commented Tesla Bot Journal.

During the Q2 2023 earnings call, Elon Musk forecasted that the first Optimus outfitted with Tesla-designed or production candidate actuators could be integrated and working by November.

“The first Optimus that will have all of the Tesla-designed actuators, sort of production candidate actuators, integrated and working should be around November-ish,” the Tesla CEO said.

“And then, we’ll start ramping up after that. You know, in terms of when will it be able to do some useful things, like, we’ll first be trying this out in our own factories and just proving out its utility. I think we’ll be able to have it do something useful in our factories sometime next year,” Musk predicted.
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Elon Musk and Tesla poised to benefit from ‘highly likely’ UAW strike against Detroit’s Big 3—and the timing is just right
Replies
1
Views
296
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
🏆 Elon Musk to get the last laugh as ultra-ambitious Tesla Model Y prediction comes true [being the #1 selling car in the world]
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
7K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Chinese electric car makers once mocked by Elon Musk are flooding Europe with affordable EVs - will they make it to the US?
Replies
12
Views
348
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Elon Musk says his biggest Tesla competition will be a Chinese automaker: ‘They work the smartest’
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
2K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
FSD Beta Has 400,000 Paying Customers, Tesla Predicts It Will Be a Money Printing Machine
Replies
12
Views
1K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom