Elitist traffic violation in Pakistan..

DHA Lahore, Quell Surprise.
Basically, those thugs represent the Napak army. They come with weapons and crush people, even if people are right. Might is right!
Strange...DHA Lahore, Quell Surprise.
Pakistan is a nation of the dead.Lahore is the ultimate city of the dead.
Not army brats these are typical lahori bourgeoisie.Strange...
That traffic policemen was being helpful to that double cabin guy and stopped the other car later on and allowed them go the wrong way.
Guess?? Feudals/Brats or Army men in plain clothes.
Yes true, the DHA specially, heard and read that this area has a fair amount of PMLN supporters. The corrupt Nouveau rich and rag to riches feudals and brats.
The other meaning of the bourgeoisie are the middle class as per Google, but this is used and is legit.Not army brats these are typical lahori bourgeoisie.
I think a lot of people confuse the word with "middle class" the word has always had a pejoritive conatation for the wealthy NEET class (Not in Education. employment or Training).The other meaning of the bourgeoisie are the middle class as per Google, but this is used and is legit.
bourgeoisie
- (in Marxist contexts) the capitalist class who own most of society's wealth and means of production.
"the conflict of interest between the bourgeoisie and the proletariat"