What's new

Elitist traffic violation in Pakistan..

RescueRanger said:
DHA Lahore, Quell Surprise.
Click to expand...
Strange...

That traffic policeman was being helpful to that double cabin guy and stopped the other car later on and allowed them go the wrong way.

Guess?? Feudals/Brats or Army men in plain clothes.
 
Last edited:
El Sidd said:
Lahore is the ultimate city of the dead.
Click to expand...


Yes true, the DHA specially, heard and read that this area has a fair amount of PMLN supporters. The corrupt Nouveau rich and rag to riches feudals and brats.
 
1691425141755.png
 
RescueRanger said:
Not army brats these are typical lahori bourgeoisie.
Click to expand...
The other meaning of the bourgeoisie are the middle class as per Google, but this is used and is legit.

bourgeoisie
  • (in Marxist contexts) the capitalist class who own most of society's wealth and means of production.
    "the conflict of interest between the bourgeoisie and the proletariat"
 
N.Siddiqui said:
The other meaning of the bourgeoisie are the middle class as per Google, but this is used and is legit.

bourgeoisie
  • (in Marxist contexts) the capitalist class who own most of society's wealth and means of production.
    "the conflict of interest between the bourgeoisie and the proletariat"
Click to expand...
I think a lot of people confuse the word with "middle class" the word has always had a pejoritive conatation for the wealthy NEET class (Not in Education. employment or Training).

Lahore has a high population of such cretins usually found around Gulberg, Racecourse Road, Defence and roaming Mall Road.
 

Similar threads

LeGenD
Opinionated - What is wrong in Pakistan?
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Dalit
Dalit
beijingwalker
Driverless taxis suddenly spring up everywhere on the streets, take one and try it out
Replies
5
Views
317
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Dragonboat holiday nationwide traffic jam in China, over 100 million people on road trip
Replies
1
Views
236
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Jaw dropping! Four desert modern expressways open to traffic in Xinjiang on the same day today...
Replies
4
Views
256
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
dexter
When a PIA B747 Flight entered Prohibited Area and lost Communication - Behind the Scenes Story
Replies
0
Views
101
dexter
dexter

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom