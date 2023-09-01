Electricity should be sold at a different price in Lahore and Peshawar: Taimur Khan Jhagra

Electricity should be sold at a different prices in Lahore and Peshawar: Taimur Khan JhagraThe caretaker federal government has decided to end the existing system for sales and distribution of electricity and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has approved sending a summary to the federal cabinet to hand over power distribution companies (DISCOs) to the provinces.In response PTI's greatest brain Ex-provincial finance minister Taimur Khan Jhagra made following demands and suggestions:- Theft in Peshawar Division should not charged to Peshawar Division only, but should be paid by whole of Pakistan.- Though the federal government built the dams in KP but other than royalty we should also given the profit.- To ensure fairness and quality service, addressing insufficient transmission capacity and investment disparities in KP and PESCO is essential when decoupling pricing.- Theft in Peshawer Devision is justified because KP is currently providing hundreds of megawatts of free electricity to the national grid from provincial dams due to the federal government's delay in finalizing tariffs, PTI was in power for four years.- Until you don't increase transmission capacity of PESCO as compared to Punjab, we would continue using the stolen electricity.- If you us to pay for the price of electricity we use, give us full rights over gas we produce.- We will not catch electricity thieves, because federal government has not caught FATA electricity thieves in the past.- Capacity payments should only be paid by Punjab, it is not the problem of KP.- Moral: Makeelection, we will decide after that if we would continue or stop teft of electricity.Here are my assertions:- Tarbela, Ghazi Brotha, and all the newly constructed dams are in the Hazara Division. There is no electricity theft there. You will never hear of Hazara Division's politicians resorting to such silly argument because theft, robbery, and any illegal activities are carried out with Afghan pride in Afghan and their dissidents' dominated areas.- Ayub Khan Pathan sold Punjab's three rivers to India and built Tarbela and Mangla dams. In return, what did Punjab receive? Tarbela and others were constructed with federal funds. In ten years, you also could have built dams with KPK's funds and provided free electricity. The Constitution permits it. Your failure is your own. Now you have come up with the Pashtun card??- Under the constitution, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) receives royalty from WAPDA at a rate of Rs 1.1 per unit as a water usage charge, which does not exceed 30 billion annually. Why allow people from other regions engage in additional electricity theft by investing new funds to improve the T&D (Transmission and Distribution) system in KP, when more electricity for thieves means more theft and more losses?- People in Azad Kashmir are provided electricity at a rate of Rs 2.59 per unit by the National Grid, while the local government sells it at a higher rate. If Azad Kashmir generates electricity under the IPP (Independent Power Producer) mode, they could receive electricity for at least 10 cents per unit, which translates to 35 to 40 rupees. This is similar to the situation with the electricity thieves in KP. They can generate electricity and put it to use.- If Punjab generates electricity from RLNG and nuclear, coal, it can provide electricity at half the price of Rs 70 per unit due to today's theft. You were in government in KP for 10 years, you would have made electricity in Pashtun areas. The constitution allows.- Afghans made their livelihood by robbery and theft for centuries. The modern state system do not allow with that. If you were not a part of Pakistan today, you would be of Afghanistan. The situation of Afghanistan is in front of everyone. Learn to live with civility and behave like civilized people. Fulfill your responsibility. Do not steal.- Punjab government should make efforts to open trade in electricity and other goods with India. If trade can be done from Afghanistan, why can't cheap vehicles, commodities and electricity be taken from India? Terminate the visa for Nankana Sahib. Punjabi cement is in great demand in Indian Punjab.Page # 64Fact: PESCO provided with more funds per consumer than the DISCOs in Punjab & Sindh.