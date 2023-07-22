Electricity prices increase by 7 rupees 50 paise per unit by IMPORTED GOVT

Your circular debt from subsidised electricity has grown and is growing to horrendous proportions. IMF conditions mean you HAVE TO increase the rate at which electricity is charged just to stop sinking into bankruptcy and default.
Do you realise the poison pill that IK left behind called petrol subsidy was costing $1 billion each month
It is all because Pakistan through CPEC went for costly electricity projects beyond requirement hoping continued economic growth. The capacity payments on unused projects are becoming a burden for Pakistan. China was clever that it mandated these payments should be done in dollars, effectively throwing the country into doldrums.