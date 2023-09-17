"Einstein was a fraud...Euclid never existed, was invented by the Church" - Bharati professor and mathmetician accuses West of stealing Hindu ideas

‘Einstein was a fraud, West stole calculus from India’ – mathematician’s claims slammed by peers C.K. Raju claims 'Church invented Euclid' & 'ganita is practical while mathematics is religious'. Peers say reverting to 'small subset of ideas will be a great step backward'.

New Delhi: Albert Einstein was a fraud who never really understood relativity. Euclid never existed; he was an invention of the Church. And modern mathematics is religious propaganda of the West that stole calculus from Indian 'ganita' without understanding it. These were some of the claims made by Indian mathematician C.K. Raju (69) at a lecture at Delhi-based think tank Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF), Thursday.His evangelism, however, found few takers among his peers. "I have been trying to speak about this topic in public for 10 years, without any success," he said at the start of his lecture, blaming the lack of endorsement on fear of and unwillingness to accept new ideas.According to him, while non-experts do not understand the technicalities, experts at top institutes fear they will lose their jobs if they accept his theories. "They are scared of new ideas," he said.In a sparsely populated conference room, with barely 40 people in attendance, the talk began with chants of 'Om' and Sanskrit shlokas. Most of the attendees were from Vivekananda International Foundation, while some in the audience included retired defence employees and lawyers. Throughout the lecture, the audience quietly nodded along with Raju. There was no mathematician in the audience to question any of his claims.At the end of the lecture, one attendee asked him what he thought of Einstein, to which Raju responded by claiming that the theoretical physicist was 'simply a clerk at the patent office who stole ideas from others'. "My stated position for the last 30 years is that Einstein did not discover the theory of relativity. He was a clerk at the patent office and understood legality of ideas. So his bright idea was copying from the frontline of scientists," he said.AdvertisementResponding to another question about what can be done to spread more awareness about 'ganita', Raju said that he will continue to try to reach out to authorities to get them to make 'ganita' a part of school curriculum.According to Raju, ancient Indian mathematics – which he referred to as 'ganita' – is superior to what he dubbed as 'Western ethnomathematics'."The West stole calculus from India without really understanding any of it. They added the concept of real numbers, because of which calculus became so difficult and complicated," Raju said at the lecture titled 'Practical Ganita vs Religious Mathematical'."Ganita is practical. Whereas mathematics is religious. How can something that is religious be taught as a compulsory subject in our schools," he asked.C.K. Raju is an honorary professor at the Indian Institute of Education in Pune. His talk is summarised in a blog post on Medium written earlier this month.