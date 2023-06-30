What's new

Eid-ul-Azha release 2023. Bangladesh.

Homo Sapiens said:
Surongo is doing very good. 100 percent occupancy in all shows. People are not getting tickets of it unless advanced purchase I saw on news.
It's what happens when you have only 150 theaters for a country of 160 million population. 1 theatre per million population.
 
protean said:
Homo Sapiens said:
200 now. After bottoming out to just 100, it is now increasing. A lot of good movies are coming. Despite lack of of screens and budget, Bangla movies are flourishing with good plots and genuine, realistic acting. Even the biggest daily of West Bengal Anandabazar is taking note and acknowledging it. 'Surongo' movie will get release in West Bengal already decided.

Can you read Bangla?
www.anandabazar.com

ইদে মুক্তি পেয়েছে ছবি ‘সুড়ঙ্গ’, এর মাঝে লুকিয়ে কোন কাজটা করলেন আফরান নিশো?

প্রায় ২৮টি প্রেক্ষাগৃহে মুক্তি পেয়েছে আফরান নিশোর প্রথম ছবি ‘সুড়ঙ্গ’। ছবি মুক্তির প্রথম দিনে কী কাণ্ড ঘটালেন অভিনেতা?
www.anandabazar.com www.anandabazar.com
Cool. Let the trade happen.
 
protean said:
Cool. Let the trade happen.
Last year, 'Hawa' movie got big response in Kolkata. Bangladeshi drama known as Natok, music videos, OTT series are popular in West Bengal, Hall movies are also becoming popular.

Hawa draws massive crowds at Kolkata festival, Chanchal overwhelmed​

People queue up to see the movie ‘Hawa’ at Nandan on Monday. The movie is being screened as part of the fourth Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata. Photo: My Kolkata
The fourth instalment of Bangladesh Chalachitra Utsab began in Kolkata on October 29. Organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh, a total of 37 Bangladeshi films are being screened here.

However, Mejbaur Rahman Sumon's 'Hawa' has sent out ripples of excitement among the audience in the festival. So much so. that Kolkata-based The Economic Times highlighted Hawa's success with great importance recently.

Queues of at least half a kilometre stood outside the festival just to enjoy Hawa.

Movies in the festival are being screened in different halls of Nandan in Kolkata. Since Hawa's release in Bangladesh, Kolkata too developed an interest in it. The original sound track 'Sada sada kala kala' from the movie became very popular in Kolkata.

Actor Chanchal Chowdhury is in Kolkata right now on the occasion of the festival.

www.tbsnews.net

Hawa draws massive crowds at Kolkata festival, Chanchal overwhelmed

The fourth instalment of Bangladesh Chalachitra Utsab began in Kolkata on October 29. Organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh, a total of 37 Bangladeshi films are being screened here. However, Mejbaur Rahman Sumon's 'Hawa' has sent out ripples of excitement among...
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net


"I am overwhelmed by the audience's response. I could not have guessed they would like it so much! Officials told me such a crowd has not been seen in Nandan for a long time. Two to three thousand spectators line up for every screening.

Hundreds of police have also been deployed for the first time so that visitors can feel safe in such a crowd. I feel honoured to be in this movie. And it is a great achievement for Bangladeshi cinema," Chanchal Chowdhury told The Business Standard.

Four to 6 screenings are being held every day considering the interest of the audience. The festival ends today.
 
protean said:
People in Bangladesh watched and still watch more movies and dramas on Television, mostly the latter. Dramas are more popular. Pakistani dramas are also favored - as they are higher quality than Indian Saas-Bahu dramas.

Historically - India had much lesser TV ownership households compared to Bangladesh.

In 2022, TV ownership households in India are at 16% (226 Million Indian households).

www.statista.com

India: number of TV households 2026 | Statista

Technological advancements like DTH and IPTV combined with the ever-changing content of the Indian television have had a positive impact on the television industry in the nation.
www.statista.com www.statista.com

Whereas even in 2019, Bangladesh had 63% TV ownership households. It is probably much higher now.

www.forbes.com

Beximco Group BrandVoice: Beximco Communications Delivers A New World Of TV Entertainment To Bangladesh

Beximco's direct to home TV service empowers millions of Bangladeshi households with its innovative digital media offering offerings.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com

Movies are a 3rd class medium in Bangladesh. Movie goers in Bangladesh (unlike India) are usually lower middle class folks. So this is their medium and hence the lack of popularity and low grade movies now, until recently. Kind of like your Bhojpuri garbage.

Better made art movies or other decent programming gets shown on Television, which was introduced in East Pakistan earlier than in India. Both B/W and color.

I grew up watching top-shelf syndicated American shows and cartoons on Bangladesh Television which were probably unavailable in India. My dad recounted that they started off TV broadcasts in East Pakistan (when he was a kid) by showing re-runs of famous British/American TV shows like "I Dream of Jeannie", "Bewitched", "Lassie", "Flipper", "The Avengers" etc.

Older PDF members from Pakistan may recall how it was.

Daily Television broadcasts in West and East Pakistan started much earlier than in India.

Before satellite TV was introduced, Indian terrestrial TV coverage was lesser compared to Bangladesh.

en.wikipedia.org

Bangladesh Television - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

List of television stations in Bangladesh - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Bangladesh is still ahead of India in sale and production of 4K and 8K TV's locally as they are very popular and there are high grade local mfrs. as opposed to overseas brands like Samsung and LG. I have personally observed that Bangladeshi households prefer larger (40 inch and up diagonal) TV's, whereas in India, the trend is smaller TVs (around 32~37" diagonal).

But this is off topic subject which you raised (reduced number of movie theaters today vs. 40/50 years ago).

Let's open a separate thread to discuss.
 
