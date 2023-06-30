Eid-ul-Azha release 2023. Bangladesh.

Hawa draws massive crowds at Kolkata festival, Chanchal overwhelmed​

Last year, 'Hawa' movie got big response in Kolkata. Bangladeshi drama known as Natok, music videos, OTT series are popular in West Bengal, Hall movies are also becoming popular.People queue up to see the movie ‘Hawa’ at Nandan on Monday. The movie is being screened as part of the fourth Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata. Photo: My Kolkata" style="box-sizing: inherit; outline: none; cursor: pointer;">People queue up to see the movie ‘Hawa’ at Nandan on Monday. The movie is being screened as part of the fourth Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata. Photo: My KolkataThe fourth instalment of Bangladesh Chalachitra Utsab began in Kolkata on October 29. Organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh, a total of 37 Bangladeshi films are being screened here.However, Mejbaur Rahman Sumon's 'Hawa' has sent out ripples of excitement among the audience in the festival. So much so. that Kolkata-based The Economic Times highlighted Hawa's success with great importance recently.Movies in the festival are being screened in different halls of Nandan in Kolkata. Since Hawa's release in Bangladesh, Kolkata too developed an interest in it. The original sound track 'Sada sada kala kala' from the movie became very popular in Kolkata.Actor Chanchal Chowdhury is in Kolkata right now on the occasion of the festival."I am overwhelmed by the audience's response. I could not have guessed they would like it so much! Officials told me such a crowd has not been seen in Nandan for a long time. Two to three thousand spectators line up for every screening.Hundreds of police have also been deployed for the first time so that visitors can feel safe in such a crowd. I feel honoured to be in this movie. And it is a great achievement for Bangladeshi cinema," Chanchal Chowdhury told The Business Standard.Four to 6 screenings are being held every day considering the interest of the audience. The festival ends today.