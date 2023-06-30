Eid-ul-Azha release 2023. Bangladesh.

Homo Sapiens
Surongo is doing very good. 100 percent occupancy in all shows. People are not getting tickets of it unless advanced purchase I saw on news.Eid Mubarak to all ! Hope to watch all these releases on Netflix....
It's what happens when you have only 150 theaters for a country of 160 million population. 1 theatre per million population.Surongo is doing very good. 100 percent occupancy in all shows. People are not getting tickets of it unless advanced purchase I saw on news.
200 now. After bottoming out to just 100, it is now increasing. A lot of good movies are coming. Despite lack of of screens and budget, Bangla movies are flourishing with good plots and genuine, realistic acting. Even the biggest daily of West Bengal Anandabazar is taking note and acknowledging it. 'Surongo' movie will get release in West Bengal already decided.It's what happens when you have only 150 theaters for a country of 160 million population. 1 theatre per million population.
Cool. Let the trade happen.200 now. After bottoming out to just 100, it is now increasing. A lot of good movies are coming. Despite lack of of screens and budget, Bangla movies are flourishing with good plots and genuine, realistic acting. Even the biggest daily of West Bengal Anandabazar is taking note and acknowledging it. 'Surongo' movie will get release in West Bengal already decided.
Can you read Bangla?
ইদে মুক্তি পেয়েছে ছবি ‘সুড়ঙ্গ’, এর মাঝে লুকিয়ে কোন কাজটা করলেন আফরান নিশো?প্রায় ২৮টি প্রেক্ষাগৃহে মুক্তি পেয়েছে আফরান নিশোর প্রথম ছবি ‘সুড়ঙ্গ’। ছবি মুক্তির প্রথম দিনে কী কাণ্ড ঘটালেন অভিনেতা?www.anandabazar.com
Last year, 'Hawa' movie got big response in Kolkata. Bangladeshi drama known as Natok, music videos, OTT series are popular in West Bengal, Hall movies are also becoming popular.Cool. Let the trade happen.
