Egyptian/Pakistan armies have been compromised

Egyptian/Pakistan armies have been compromised


For long people noticed that Egypt's Army has been compromised an they have become in love with wealth , real estate and other perks. They refused to allow elections in country , at least not a fair one and they continued to rule over country

The same is very much true for Pakistan Army as well , they appear to be more interested in Askari "Corporation" and real estate business , more then actually working as a Army


The key similarity between both Egypt and Pakistan army is that they both use the fact that they only have weapons to their advantage to subjugate local population


While Pakistan Army like to maintain (a not so secret anymore) identity of being focused on borders, in reality they are more focused on Wealth Control in country and ensuring the elite members in their Core Commander group are well nourished and have bank deposits being made in oversea location for a Lavish retirement
 
Egypt openly had the 1 party system which kept Hosni Mubarak as leader for many years

Pakistan has followed similar approach however preferring to see military Man be President in Past

Both Armies living close to Conflict (Palestine / Kashmir) but not interested winning regions but stand around and watch

They have almost become like a watch Dog , which protects Israel or India from any third party who may actually want to free up Palestine or Kashmir


Egyptian army quietly takes a "Payout" from USA for peace with Israel which according to Egypt is enough to keep their economy & Tourism business going which is enough for Egypt


Egypt also have harsh penalties for anyone who speaks against the Army , just like Pakistan who's general feel they are god given present on Earth and their steps taken should be worshipped by people

Pakistan army is more focused on DHA plots, Askari Corporation (Pension and Housing). And like to hold head seat of CEO or General Manager in major corporations , mostly a senior General or Army man , many times they are retired so using this second job to enjoy power perks after retirement

Arab Spring was brief moment when people of Egypt woke up and they wanted Egyptian army out of power circles , however we all saw that Egypt used heavy weapons on their own people


Same is true with Pakistan Army they used hook/crook methods to beat down People of Pakistan when they asked for 90 day election
 
Last edited:
they are gatekeepers, controling the war outcome and that is not winning but property estates.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:













Not really
It's been the same

Give it a few years people will forget about this like they have always have

Anyway eygptian got their Sinai back with force

What has Pakistan done other then bombing and killing their own civilians
 

