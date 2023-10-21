AZADPAKISTAN2009
Egyptian/Pakistan armies have been compromised
For long people noticed that Egypt's Army has been compromised an they have become in love with wealth , real estate and other perks. They refused to allow elections in country , at least not a fair one and they continued to rule over country
The same is very much true for Pakistan Army as well , they appear to be more interested in Askari "Corporation" and real estate business , more then actually working as a Army
The key similarity between both Egypt and Pakistan army is that they both use the fact that they only have weapons to their advantage to subjugate local population
While Pakistan Army like to maintain (a not so secret anymore) identity of being focused on borders, in reality they are more focused on Wealth Control in country and ensuring the elite members in their Core Commander group are well nourished and have bank deposits being made in oversea location for a Lavish retirement
