Egyptian/Pakistan armies have been compromised

Egypt openly had the 1 party system which kept Hosni Mubarak as leader for many years



Pakistan has followed similar approach however preferring to see military Man be President in Past



Both Armies living close to Conflict (Palestine / Kashmir) but not interested winning regions but stand around and watch



They have almost become like a watch Dog , which protects Israel or India from any third party who may actually want to free up Palestine or Kashmir





Egyptian army quietly takes a "Payout" from USA for peace with Israel which according to Egypt is enough to keep their economy & Tourism business going which is enough for Egypt





Egypt also have harsh penalties for anyone who speaks against the Army , just like Pakistan who's general feel they are god given present on Earth and their steps taken should be worshipped by people



Pakistan army is more focused on DHA plots, Askari Corporation (Pension and Housing). And like to hold head seat of CEO or General Manager in major corporations , mostly a senior General or Army man , many times they are retired so using this second job to enjoy power perks after retirement



Arab Spring was brief moment when people of Egypt woke up and they wanted Egyptian army out of power circles , however we all saw that Egypt used heavy weapons on their own people





Same is true with Pakistan Army they used hook/crook methods to beat down People of Pakistan when they asked for 90 day election