Egyptian National and Strategic Development Projects: News and Updates

May 4, 2016Huan stressed the interest of the Korean companies in increasing and developing their business and investments in Egypt, especially in view of the promising opportunities offered by the various projects launched and implemented by Egypt, as well as its distinguished geographic location, availability of labor and its enormous export potential in the light of free trade agreements And the preferential arrangements between Egypt and many countries in Africa, Europe and the Arab region.The Korean delegation plans to participate tomorrow in the Egyptian-Korean Business Forum, which will include a detailed presentation on the economic zone of the Suez Canal, which will help Korean companies to recognize their various advantages, said the Korean Minister of Commerce, Industry and Energy.The minister also pointed to the importance of enhancing cooperation in a number of promising fields in Egypt, especially the fields of infrastructure, textile industry, medical equipment supply and water desalination, as well as traditional fields such as electronic devices, cars and petrochemicals.Huan welcomed the transfer of technology and industrial expertise to Egypt to develop the industrial sector, adding that during the president's visit to Seoul, the Korean government allocated a financial package of 3 billion dollars to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries. The Korean minister praised the recent measures taken by Egypt to ease the restrictions imposed on foreign deposits in Egyptian banks, pointing to the positive impact on the work of Korean companies in Egypt. He expressed his country's aspiration for more measures that will help the investing companies in Egypt to expand their activities and increase their investments. .In this regard, the President affirmed that the Egyptian government is facilitating the work of Korean investors in Egypt and overcoming all obstacles facing them in the framework of ensuring the environment for business and the climate conducive to direct investments, thus contributing to the revitalization of the Egyptian economy and job creation. As well as the transfer of technology and expertise necessary to modernize the Egyptian industrial sector.