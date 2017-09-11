What's new

Egyptian National and Strategic Development Projects: News and Updates

9 new tunnels with 3 tunnels at each city "Port Said, Ismailia, Suez", 3 tunnels for railways and 6 for cars.

A qualitative leap in linking Sinai to the main Egyptian land body. It has a huge economic return and also a military advantage.
 
Great initiative.

I created a similar thread about Morocco a while ago.

I am calling it a day for today (but I will return and contribute to this thread) but I just want to quickly state how much I am looking forward to the Saudi Arabian-Egyptian causeway that will link KSA and Egypt directly.

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-35999557

A bit historical too as it will be the first bridge/causeway linking Africa with Asia and vice versa.



http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/art...s-bolster-neighbour-s-struggling-economy.html


@mahatir is probably preparing an informative post while I am writing this quick post. Looking forward to it, bro.

BTW in case of trolling I suggest asking a moderator to move the thread to the Arab section (albeit it is solely military, almost at least) but there are GCC economic and development threads, made in KSA, made in UAE etc. threads although not many of them are updated as frequently as we would like due to the low amount of active Arab users. From October on, I will be rarely active on PDF for at least a few months (no choice here), so others will have to take over for the time being otherwise I fear that those threads will die off completely due to our low numbers. Impossible to cover even a tiny part of most of the news that arrive on daily/weekly basis when we are only, what 5-10 active users (?), let alone if our numbers begin to dwindle for whatever reasons.
 
Last edited:
February 29, 2016

Japanese companies will participate in Egyptian projects worth about 2 trillion yen ($ 17.7 billion) in electricity and other sectors, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday.
Abe's remarks followed a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is currently visiting Japan.

A Japanese Foreign Ministry official said Japanese and Egyptian companies will sign more than 10 memorandums of understanding Wednesday, according to "Reuters".

This development comes at a time when Egypt is making efforts to revive its economy after the revolution of January 2011, and the turmoil that followed and led to the reluctance of investors and tourists.

Abe's government encourages infrastructure exports such as rail networks and power generation systems to the Middle East and other regions as part of its economic growth strategy.

The two leaders agreed to hold regular meetings of defense and foreign officials to strengthen security ties.
 
Don't worry Bro, Thanks to PDF created Middle east and Africa and the Arab defence forum sections, we will continue posting relevant and important news concerning the Middle East development and the Arab defense matters..

Yes I heard that Morocco is doing well too..Algeria and Tunisia are also advancing as far as North Africa is concerned, a lot of projects are being implemented there.. Saudi Arabia supported Morocco's development with $20 billion.. hope it will be put to good use..
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Jan 24, 2016

The Egyptian government agreed on Sunday to set up "Amlak" for direct investment to invest in infrastructure and state asset management.

The company will be established in accordance with Law No. 95 of 1992. It aims to diversify the resources of the national economy, achieve sustainable financial returns, economic and social benefits for citizens, and act as a catalyst to achieve Egypt's economic vision until 2030.

The Minister of Planning, Ashraf Al-Arabi, announced last June the launch of a sovereign investment fund under the name of "Amlak", starting with a capital of five billion Egyptian pounds, from the budget for the current fiscal year 2015-2016.

The minister explained that the fund will be fully owned by the State through the National Investment Bank as an investment tool to support sustainable development and maximize returns on state assets and wealth while encouraging private sector participation in development.

"Amlak" will put Egypt on the map of global funds that are using the unexploited assets of the country, in addition to stimulating economic activity in various sectors, through pushing investments in the infrastructure sector," said Hossam al-Qawish, spokesman for the prime minister. , Directing direct investments to mega projects, and maximizing the results of government investment programs in the fields of energy, roads, agriculture and others.

He added that the company will work to promote economic development by bringing expertise and companies to Egypt, which helps to enhance the efficiency of the local economy and create more jobs and job opportunities for citizens.
 
Egyptian technology startups stand on the shoulders of giants

pyramids.jpg


For a young Youssri Helmy, it was a Tandy Radio Shack (TRS) 80 that first piqued his curiosity in technology. For Wael Amin, it was the Commodore 64 that he received when he was four years old. Indeed, Youssri and Wael developed a passion for using technology to solve some of the world’s toughest problems, and put that passion to work by founding an Egyptian technology company called ITWORX, a firm that would grow to employ more than 800 people with eight offices worldwide.

For Youssef Aly, it was an MSX computer he programmed to show his brother he was the dumbest guy in the world and that Youssef was the smartest. For one of his co-founders, Hamdy Khalil, it was his Atari 2200. They founded eSpace as one of the MENA region’s original “hacker firms.”

As a young PhD student at MIT, Dr. Khaled Ismail was motivated by the engineering challenge of designing the smallest devices possible. This drive led him to create Egypt’s first chip design firm, SySDSoft.

To the concern the parents of 16-year-old Waleed Khalil — the founder of several electronics firms — it was his interest in electricity and the products that use it that launched his journey to develop Olkya, the first electronic products company in Egypt.

A young Alaa Agamawi got his start working for his family business in 1979, which re-sold western computers into Egypt. There, his desire grew to develop Arabic software that could reach the masses in the Middle East and to build an Egyptian technology industry that global markets would notice.

With technology and curious minds, these founders not only built great products and companies, they created the foundation for a strong and resilient technology sector that has been an economic driver and job creator in a country looking for stable footing.

Founding fathers of Cairo’s technology sector
The technology localizer

Alaa Agamawi is one of the pioneering founders of Egypt’s IT sector. Though his family business re-sold western computers in Egypt, he knew that software, not hardware, presented the best growth opportunity. The family business was slow, as English-based software had a small market in Egypt in the mid-1980s. The problem, Alaa saw, was that the operating system DOS did not work in Arabic.

This sent Alaa down a path to lay the foundation of the Egyptian technology industry. In 1982, Alaa founded Arabic Information Systems (Info Arab), which created the first Arabization utility for DOS. He later developed a simple Arabic word processor. Slowly, multinational software companies started to see the Arabic language countries as a viable market and started to approach Alaa to localize their software. In 1986, he developed an Arabized spellchecker for Apple, which was the first systematic Arabic analyzer.

There were several spin-offs from Info Arab from some of the incredible engineers he hired. One of those engineers was Youssri Helmy, who was very interested in graphics applications. Alaa knew Youssri’s curious mind was limited at Info Arab and supported him in his next endeavor.

Putting Egypt’s’ IT solutions on the global map

Youssri Helmy has always been a man ahead of his time, with incredible technology insights and vision. He went to Cairo University at the age of 17 to learn electrical engineering. Youssri thought the classes were a waste of time, so he started to learn about software development on his own at night. While working at Info Arab, Youssri was responsible for porting accounting software to an Apple computer in Arabic. He loved writing software and wanted to know what software Egyptians wanted.

So in the late 1980s, he created an Apple user community called “Apple Pie” in Egypt. He met all 1,000 Apple users in Egypt to understand how they wanted to use their computer. He found that people wanted a bilingual drawing package, and thus his first startup was born. He developed a low-end graphics program that Apple loved, and soon he had a licensing agreement with Apple. Unfortunately, the royalties stopped in 1992 and he had to make important decisions about his future. He was 30 years old and married with a daughter. Luckily enough, he met Wael Amin and they went on to create the largest software outsourcing company in Egypt.

The company was impressed and asked if there were other Egyptian software developers.


Wael Amin was also an overachiever, and at a very early age he saw the power of technology and wanted to harness it. He went to the American University in Cairo (AUC) at the age of 14 and graduated by the time he was 17 in 1993. He then started with Microlabs with two partners, developing software products for the Middle East. Youssri meet Wael and was excited about Microlabs because it was developing Microsoft Windows applications and he thought it would complement its Apple applications, so he bought the company. In a year, they were bankrupt.

One week after the bankruptcy, Youssri and Wael started ITWORX together to use technology to solve problems. A former employee of Youssri’s found a job at Corel in Canada. The company was impressed with this engineer and asked if there were other Egyptian software developers. Soon Youssri was on a plane to Canada and ITWORX had its first customer. The relationship with Corel was not typical for software outsourcing in the 1990s. Corel wanted to produce ideas from ITWORX, which included a video editor that won several awards. ITWORX grew to 1,000 engineers at its biggest in 2001, and was able to launch a couple of spin-offs in the U.S. and Egypt.

The big dreamer

Dr. Khaled Ismail has always been driven by engineering challenges. Although MIT wanted him to stay on after he graduated with a PhD, he wanted to work for IBM research labs and wanted to push the limits of making chips faster. At IBM he developed about eight patents and set a world record on the speed electronics could move on a chip.

Although Ismail was very successful in the U.S., he wanted to return to Egypt and develop technology products. He founded a couple of companies, including in 2002 SySDSoft, which designed wireless technologies on chips. This type of technology was not heard of in Egypt. Ismail’s goal was having a team of 1,000 highly skilled engineers. In the first week of business, SySDSoft had customers on five continents. In three years he was able to hire 100 amazing engineers. Once they focused on developing the intellectual property based on LTE technology, things really took off for SySDSoft.

In 2010 as consolidation was happening in the industry, Intel approached SySDSoft to acquire them, to which they agreed. In fact, Ismail was negotiating with Intel in the United States as the 2011 revolution was happening in Egypt. Although the revolution slowed down the negotiations, it did not stop it and terms were reached a month after the revolution, even with the lack of Egyptian government creating massive political risk and weekly protests.

The Egyptian hackers

The first computer science program at the university was not in Cairo but at Alexandria University. There were two groups of friends who went to Alexandria University in the 1990s and worked on software problems. One group had Youssef Aly, who would go to the MIT website and look for computer problems to solve; the other group, lead by Hamdy Khalil, would do weekend-long hacker events at his house. During this time, in late 1990s-2000s, an agreement with Microsoft and the government of Egypt was put in place to get rid of illegal software downloads at the universities. Youssef and Hamdy were upset about this and started an open source software and web development endeavor; they called the company eSpace in 2001 with 10 co-founders (not the smartest move at the time).


For the founders of the Egyptian tech sector, their leadership is shown by the future generation of business leaders they help to empower.


In 2004 they got a big break — an important contract from Unilever that requested a sales automation solution. eSpace decided to do the project at cost, but was able to resell the software; this turned these hackers into a real business. During the next seven years different founders came and went as eSpace grew its reputation in open-source programming. Soon after the 2011 revolution, the government needed to communicate to the citizens about an upcoming referendum and wanted an IT company to do it for free and in two weeks. eSpace took up the job and utilized its hacker culture to complete the platform in a week, for free. eSpace then got eight more election projects from the government as they became the go-to firm for open-source technologies.

Electronics is not just for Asia

At the age of 10, Waleed Khalil took a course on being an electrical technician and fell in love with electronics. In the late 1980s, Waleed would take apart electronic devices and build electronic circuit boards. After high school, Waleed went to Cairo University and studied electronics, but the courses were not interesting; what was more interesting was building products. He was so good at this many of fellow students would ask him to build their electronics graduation projects for them.

Electronics was new to Egypt and he and a couple of students developed the electronics club, in which students with a common passion built sophisticated electronics products in their free time. This group of students had a vision, but most other students just made fun of them, calling them “Einsteins.” This particular Einstein was fortunate to meet with Ahmed Bahgat, who was the founder of a major industrial group. Ahmed gave young Waleed the large task to manage some of his major electronic manufacturing processes. He then joined a company called Metra, which wanted to design and manufacture local circuit boards in Egypt; Waleed became the factory manager and this helped him move toward his passion of building products.

The U.S. company Mentor Graphics then hired Waleed, and he learned how to design software. Waleed knew he was a great engineer but wanted to be a stronger business person. He was fortunate enough to receive the Yousef Jameel Scholarship and earned an MBA at the American University in Cairo. After he graduated in 2007, he started his own company, Oteena, in 2008 which became a distributor and retail consultant for electronic companies in Egypt. After visiting an R&D Center in Korea, Waleed wanted to be the first company in Egypt to design and build electronic parts and sell into Africa. So in 2010, he created Olkya, which produced flash drives and smartphones, and later designed and built the first Egyptian tablet.

This was just the beginning of the Egyptian tech ecosystem
Getting the tech industry working together

One of my favorite quotes about leadership comes from America’s sixth president, John Quincy Adams. He said: “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” For the founders of the Egyptian tech sector, their leadership is shown by the future generation of business leaders they help to empower. For example, Alaa had a much bigger vision than Info Arab; it was important for him not just to build a business but an industry.

So in the 1980s he and a couple of other Egyptian technology founders created the Software Board, which later became the Software Association, of which he was the chair between 1996-2011. He wanted the industry to work together to demonstrate to the international market the power of Egypt’s technology sector. His vision was to get the industry to work together to present its ability to develop cutting-edge technology that would provide value to global markets.

ITWORX, the startup spin-off machine

ITWORX hired the best and wanted employees like Wael and Youssri — engineers who had a curious mind and wanted to solve the world’s problems with technology. To do this they had to create a culture more unique than most traditional Egyptian companies, a culture where it was OK to make mistakes. Engineers at ITWORX had unique opportunities developing different technologies for a diverse number of industries around the world. Whenever an employee wanted to experiment with their own business idea on the side, Wael and Youssri gave them the freedom to do this — and were even willing to give small loans when these employees left to start their own businesses.

This growing and reliant industry would not have happened without the original technology founders from the 1980s and 1990s whose DNA was to solve problems with technology.


Because of the culture, there are 48 spin-off tech companies that came from ITWORX, according to a study by Endeavor Insight. This includes Mohamed Rafea, co-founder of Bey2ollak, a crowd-based traffic app that launched during the revolution. Wael and Youssari are no longer part of ITWORX, but continue to support young founders, like Wael Amin, who is now a partner in one of the Middle East’s premier venture capital firms, Sawari Ventures.

Tech startup investor and champion

For more than five years on most Thursday afternoons you could find Dr. Khaled Ismail at his favorite coffee shop on the island of Zamalek mentoring a new startup. Since he sold SySDSoft to Intel he felt obligated to pay it forward and became a full-time mentor and a serious angel investor. For example, one of his investments was in young founder Mostafa Hemdan and his startup RecycloBekia, which is helping to solve the huge waste management problem in Egypt. Like ITWORX, SySDSoft has been a major source of spin-offs, with 23 tech companies being spun out. Ismail has moved from angel investor to venture capitalist and one of the founders of Algebra Ventures, which is the largest VC fund in Egypt.

The development of the startup hacker culture

In many ways, eSpace revolutionized how product development was done in Egypt. For that reason, so many of the people who leave eSpace are some of the most important parts of the startup ecosystem in Egypt. This includes Ramez Mohamed, the CEO of one of the most successful accelerators in the Middle East (Flat6Labs), and Ziad Mokhtar, who is a long-term Egyptian venture capitalist and founded Algebra Ventures with Ismail. Several startups founders were spin-offs from eSpace, like Sabrine Assem and her firm Untap, which is an innovation agency leveraging crowd sourcing.

Super mentor

There is no better mentor for startups than Waleed Khalil. For him, guiding startup helps him. “It helps your business when you help others. Good things and challenges sheds light in other areas, it doesn’t need to be the same industry or the same product. You become smarter.” About 10 of his employees have spun out different firms with Waleed’s encouragement.

Egypt technology sector — a resilient economic driver
The technology sector in Egypt has been a reliant shining light in a country that has had gray clouds since the 2011 revolution. While national GDP growth has been stagnant and only picked up in 2015, the ICT sector has been growing 13 percent per year from 2012 to 2015 and currently is the fastest growing sector in Egypt while growing employment to more than 200,000 people. This is important because Egypt has one of the highest rates of unemployed college-educated professionals in the world, and the technology sector is one of the only industries able to employ these graduates.

This growing and reliant industry would not have happened without the original technology founders from the 1980s and 1990s whose DNA was to solve problems with technology. They ensured their passion and DNA was downloaded to their employees and other founders they mentored. The leadership of Youssri, Wael, Alaa, Youssef, Waleed, Hamdy, Khaled and several others have to lead to the development of an industry that provides economic viability and hope to a country that has struggled to find stability over the last couple of years.

https://techcrunch.com/2017/08/31/egyptian-technology-startups-stand-on-the-shoulders-of-giants/
 
April 19, 2016

Chief executive of Italian oil company Edison: There are new geological layers with huge reserves in the Gulf of Suez, Western Sahara, Nile Delta and Eastern Mediterranean regions, and there are areas with undeveloped potential such as the Western Mediterranean region; there are still more than one trillion barrels of Oil and the Nile Delta (About 232 trillion cubic feet of gas), Western Sahara (with unconventional sources estimated at 100 trillion cubic feet), Gulf of Suez (about 112 trillion cubic feet) and Upper Egypt (1 trillion barrels of Oil).

CEO of Edison Italian Petroleum Company: Egypt has the potential to become a regional center in the Mediterranean through its strategic location and infrastructure and ports qualified by Egypt to export and import oil and gas.

This was his speech at the "Moq" conference held today in Alexandria to encourage the investment of gas and oil exploration in Egypt

BP's regional head of oil and gas: The company aims to increase natural gas supply to the local market from 1.2 billion to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day by the end of 2020, which means doubling its gas production. In 2015, achieving the highest level of performance, in the wells of "Torres, Libra" to date, and that the project is scheduled to start production in 2017 next gas

"The company is on track to implement the first phase of the Atoll field, which was announced at the Sharm el-Sheikh conference with a plan to drill three consecutive wells starting next August, which will provide the Egyptian market with a production of up to 300 million cu ft a day by 2018

This came during the 8th international conference of the Mediterranean countries "Moq" at the BA with the participation of more than 70 local, Arab and international companies from 23 countries
 
May 4, 2016

The Minister of Industry of South Korea confirms to Sisi his country's readiness to transfer industrial technology to Egypt..

Huan stressed the interest of the Korean companies in increasing and developing their business and investments in Egypt, especially in view of the promising opportunities offered by the various projects launched and implemented by Egypt, as well as its distinguished geographic location, availability of labor and its enormous export potential in the light of free trade agreements And the preferential arrangements between Egypt and many countries in Africa, Europe and the Arab region.

The Korean delegation plans to participate tomorrow in the Egyptian-Korean Business Forum, which will include a detailed presentation on the economic zone of the Suez Canal, which will help Korean companies to recognize their various advantages, said the Korean Minister of Commerce, Industry and Energy.

The minister also pointed to the importance of enhancing cooperation in a number of promising fields in Egypt, especially the fields of infrastructure, textile industry, medical equipment supply and water desalination, as well as traditional fields such as electronic devices, cars and petrochemicals.

Huan welcomed the transfer of technology and industrial expertise to Egypt to develop the industrial sector, adding that during the president's visit to Seoul, the Korean government allocated a financial package of 3 billion dollars to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries. The Korean minister praised the recent measures taken by Egypt to ease the restrictions imposed on foreign deposits in Egyptian banks, pointing to the positive impact on the work of Korean companies in Egypt. He expressed his country's aspiration for more measures that will help the investing companies in Egypt to expand their activities and increase their investments. .

In this regard, the President affirmed that the Egyptian government is facilitating the work of Korean investors in Egypt and overcoming all obstacles facing them in the framework of ensuring the environment for business and the climate conducive to direct investments, thus contributing to the revitalization of the Egyptian economy and job creation. As well as the transfer of technology and expertise necessary to modernize the Egyptian industrial sector.

https://www.youm7.com/story/2016/5/...ترحيب-بلاده-بنقل-التكنولوجيا-الصناعية/2703769
 
The SC said:
9 new tunnels with 3 tunnels at each city "Port Said, Ismailia, Suez", 3 tunnels for railways and 6 for cars.

A qualitative leap in linking Sinai to the main Egyptian land body. It has a huge economic return and also a military advantage.
The project is currently in progress the first phase of the project should be ready by end of this year . They decide to build only car tunnels after in depth economic feasibility studies .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?annot...&feature=iv&src_vid=St7bGMNiBpw&v=sGSdtl8dc8k

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1KdYY6Mu08M
 
Saif al-Arab said:
Great initiative.

I created a similar thread about Morocco a while ago.

I am calling it a day for today (but I will return and contribute to this thread) but I just want to quickly state how much I am looking forward to the Saudi Arabian-Egyptian causeway that will link KSA and Egypt directly.

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-35999557

A bit historical too as it will be the first bridge/causeway linking Africa with Asia and vice versa.



http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/art...s-bolster-neighbour-s-struggling-economy.html


@mahatir is probably preparing an informative post while I am writing this quick post. Looking forward to it, bro.

BTW in case of trolling I suggest asking a moderator to move the thread to the Arab section (albeit it is solely military, almost at least)
I will prepare something tomorrow but mostly I will post from Arabic sources as they have more videos showing different stages for various projects.

I will ignore the homo barbarian peasant on this thread as he is the only one trolling on anything related to Egypt.
 
August 25, 2017

Egypt's Electrical Linking Projects starting point for exporting energy to the world. Sources of "Electricity Ministry":
20 000 megawatts daily reserve by the middle of 2018 .. We are studying the linkage with Greece and Cyprus to feed Europe .. And selling by "hard currency"..
 
August 11, 2017

The opening of Egyfac, the first Middle East plant for the production of vaccines, was completed in 24 months under the guidance of Abdel Fattah Sisi..



The plant protects 2.5 million children from lack of vaccinations. It produces 13 vaccines and Serums, and achieves self-sufficiency in excess of 13 million ampoules and exports its production to Africa and the Arab region.

"Building 60" or "Egyfac" the largest industrial fortress was completed over the past 24 months by Paxira for the production of vaccines in the Middle East, on the directives of President Sisi to achieve self-sufficiency of vital medicines

The factory works with a production capacity of 8 million and 640 thousand ampoules and 4 million and 320 thousand vials per month, which fills the needs of the local market and achieves a large surplus for export to Africa.

The factory had six basic pillars that led Dr. Ahmed Emad, Minister of Health and Dr. Heba Waly the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Company for Serums to move towards the construction of the plant in a timely manner to produce 13 major Serums and vaccines for the local and international market, especially the first of its kind in the Middle East.

These pillars are based on the fact that it is impossible to import snake and scorpion Serums products from abroad because of the different kinds from place to place, in addition to meeting the sovereign needs and facing the demand from the workers in the national projects in the deserts and new areas as well as the absence in the region from plants for the production of similar vaccines in environmental characteristics Prompting exports to Africa and the Arab region.

Soon new drug factories will be producing more than 120 new types, self-destructing syringes, tumor drugs, a blood transfusion plant and a giant solutions plant.
 
President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi said:

I am wrong in my country's right if I favor my popularity to economic reform.

Soon the citizen will wonder how we got out of high prices and poor services? and the living has improved!

New gas discoveries provide $ 3.6 billion per year and are geared towards self - sufficiency and export or conversion of gas to petrochemical products with added value.

The decision to liberalize the exchange rate is sound and timely, and I have not found an alternative to it in favor of the people and the country.

My priorities are the completion of the projects promised to the Egyptians

The commercial center of the new capital has skyscrapers up to 100 floors.

For our country and our children..video depicting somel new Egyptian projects:

 
mahatir said:
The project is currently in progress the first phase of the project should be ready by end of this year . They decide to build only car tunnels after in depth economic feasibility studies .
Which I think is much better than a causeway TBH. A tunnel (or series of) is much more protected from the elements even though it's a geographic area that really isn't subject to many environmental disturbances, it's still safer. And there's also the issue of shipping lanes. Even though there is hardly the same amount that goes through on the western side of Sina's tip at the Gulf of Suez and up the canal or vice versa, it's still a route for traffic going to and coming from Eilat, and we don't need the headaches that would come from there should there be any problems.

There would also be a need to have a folding bridge for ships to pass through or they'd have to build a very high overpass at the deepest part of the channel and it just seems better if it was a tunnel. I think it's a good call.

mahatir said:
I will ignore the homo barbarian peasant on this thread as he is the only one trolling on anything related to Egypt.
I know it's really hard to do, lol, but you're better off. :-)
 
