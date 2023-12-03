Egypt To Host The 3rd Edition of Defence Exhibition to Showcase the Latest Global Military Advancements

Under the patronage of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt’s Arab Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Egypt is set to host the 3rd edition of Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX), taking place from 4 to 7 December 2023, at Egypt International Exhibition Center. The exhibition will showcase the latest military technology, equipment and systems across land, sea, and air through more than 400 exhibitors from 46 countries.The event will welcome a number of officials and military delegations who have confirmed their attendance to witness the latest defence technology and systems, whilst enabling them to exchange ideas and build invaluable relationships between key players in the industry. EDEX 2023 will include 22 country pavilions from Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, South Korea, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United States of America.Organized by Arabian Word Events (AWE), the leading organizer of award-winning international events, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Military Production and Arab Organization for Industrialization, EDEX is the only defence and security event that covers Africa and the Middle East and the largest in Africa. The exhibition provides a unique opportunity for visitors to witness the latest technology, equipment, defence systems, and military products in addition to the Egyptian Pavilion where attendees can view the cutting-edge present and future capabilities of the Ministry of Military Production. High-level military delegations from more than 100 countries have been invited, and 35,000 visitors are expected to attend the exhibition over four days.EDEX is set to feature an impressive lineup of renowned companies covering all aspects of defence and security, such as land vehicles, air defense, coastal defense, shipbuilders, maintenance and repair, cyber security, missile systems, unmanned and autonomous systems, parachuting and airdrop, satellite communication, search and rescue, surveillance systems, tactical equipment, training and simulation equipment, and much more. Don’t miss the chance to explore cutting-edge innovations across these crucial sectors at the event.