Egypt hosts the activities of the third international exhibition for defense and military industries “EDEX 2023”



​

Under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Egypt is hosting the activities of the Third International Defense and Military Industries Exhibition “EDEX 2023”, during the period from 4 to 7 December, at the Egypt International Convention and Exhibition Center in New Cairo, to showcase the latest technologies, equipment and systems. Military on land, sea and air, with the participation of more than 400 exhibiting companies from 46 countries.Major Egyptian and international companies working in the field of defense industries with the latest equipment, technologies, and security and defense systems participate in the exhibition’s activities. The exhibition includes 22 international pavilions from the United States of America, China, India, South Korea, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Romania, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Ukraine. Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in addition to Egypt.The exhibition is organized by AWE, the leading international company in organizing major international events, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Military Production and the Arab Organization for Industrialization. EDEX is the only defense and security event in the Middle East and Africa region and the largest in Africa, providing a unique opportunity for visitors. To view the latest technologies, equipment, defense systems and military products, high-level military delegations from more than 100 countries were invited to visit the exhibition, which is expected to attract more than 35 thousand visitors from the defense industries sector and those interested in the field of armament and defense industries and those working in this field.EDEX exhibition includes a number of major companies specialized in all fields related to defense and security systems, most notably ground vehicles, air defense, coastal defense, shipbuilders, maintenance and repair, cybersecurity, missile systems, autonomous and unmanned systems, parachuting, airdrops, satellite communication, search and rescue systems, and systems. Surveillance, tactical equipment, training equipment, simulation and other sectors, providing an opportunity to learn about the latest innovations in various fields through the exhibition.Many of the world's largest military equipment manufacturers were keen to confirm their participation as sponsors of EDEX 2023, including Amstone, Dassault Aviation, Hanwha, MBDA, ALIT, Lockheed Martin, Naval Group, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Esri, NAS, and Leonardo DRS. .The largest forum of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa gained great momentum during the last edition, as its second session in 2021 attracted an increasing number of exhibitors and visitors with the participation of about 400 exhibitors from 42 countries, a notable increase from the 2018 edition, which witnessed the attendance of 376 exhibitors from 41 countries. The last edition of the exhibition also witnessed the attendance of 78 official delegations and dignitaries from 54 countries and more than 30,000 visitors.