Egypt and Serbia sign a protocol of cooperation in the military field

July 13, 2021

2021_7_13_16_12_41_383.jpg


2021_7_13_16_12_30_961.jpg


2021_7_13_16_12_39_633.jpg


2021_7_13_16_12_26_914.jpg


2021_7_13_16_12_28_852.jpg


General Mohamed Zaki, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production, met with Dr. Nebosha Stefanovic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Serbia and his accompanying delegation, who is currently visiting Egypt on an official visit lasting several days, on the sidelines of the thirteenth meeting of the Egyptian-Serbian Military Cooperation Committee In Cairo, an official reception ceremony was held for him at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Defense and military music played the national anthem of both countries.

According to a statement, the meeting discussed a number of issues of common interest in light of the fields of military cooperation, transfer and exchange of experiences between the armed forces of both countries, and a protocol of cooperation in the military field was signed between the two sides.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production affirmed Egypt's pride in its solid relations with the Republic of Serbia, and the General Command of the Armed Forces' keenness to increase cooperation and partnership in various military and security fields.

For his part, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Serbia praised Egypt's influential and effective role in its regional and international surroundings and in achieving security and stability in the Middle East.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant-General Mohamed Farid, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, a number of senior commanders of the Armed Forces and the Military Attache of the Republic of Serbia in Cairo.


https://www.masrawy.com/news/news_e...ربيا-ويوقعان-بروتوكول-تعاون-في-المجال-العسكري
 
TMM‐ 040 Mongoose turbojet engine of the 400 N thrust

http://www.edepro.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/TMM-40.pdf





ERA (Explosive reactive armor) made of steel, aluminum and tungsten which is difficult to penetrate..

757z468_Tenkovi-4-foto-Beta-Sasa-Djordjevic.jpg






Nora_B-52_M03_K-I_155mm_8x8_truck_mounted_artillery_system_howitzer_YugoImport_Serbia_Serbian_defense_industry_640_001.jpg

NORA B-52 155 mm heavy self-propelled gun mobile howitzer..loading is fully automated..Range: from 20 to 40 km


ALAS missile Anti-armor, low-flying aircraft and ships close to the shore..
Speed: 180 m/s
Range: 25 km
The ability to penetrate up to 800 mm of armor
Guidance: infrared and inertia, in addition to providing it with images of the target and terrain

1024px-%D0%A0%D0%B0%D0%BA%D0%B5%D1%82%D0%B0_%D0%90%D0%9B%D0%90%D0%A1_%D0%B8%D0%B7%D0%BB%D0%BE%D0%B6%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B0_%D0%BD%D0%B0_%D1%81%D0%B0%D1%98%D0%BC%D1%83_%D0%BD%D0%B0%D0%BE%D1%80%D1%83%D0%B6%D0%B0%D1%9A%D0%B0_%D0%B8_%D0%B2%D0%BE%D1%98%D0%BD%D0%B5_%D0%BE%D0%BF%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%BC%D0%B5_%D0%9F%D0%B0%D1%80%D1%82%D0%BD%D0%B5%D1%80_2011.jpg


LORANA missile
Long range multitasking
Penetration capacity 1000 mm
Range up to 60 km
Laser guidance with a data link for more precise guidance
The speed of the missile is 200 m/s
The weight of the missile is 60 kg
Warhead weight: 10 kg

Lorana_anti-tank_missile_system_YugoImport_Partner_2013_defence_fair_Belgrade_Serbia_001.jpg



Spider Anti-Tank Missile System

Spider is a fibre-optic guided, man-in-the-loop tactical missile system intended to destroy armoured military vehicles and artillery systems. The tactical missile system can be integrated on aerial, land and coastal platforms and can be fired at targets beyond the line of sight. The guided anti-armour missile can reach an altitude of 500m and is capable of destroying main battle tanks at a range of up to 9km.

3l-image-121.jpg


spider-e1434701809919-1024x637.png


1. Homing Subsystem
2. Control Subsystem
3. Tandem HEAT Warhead
4. Control system actuators
5. Two phase solid propellant rocket motor
6. Fiber optic bobbin
spider_2


Serbia has a lot to offer for JVs.. so this is pretty interesting news
https://www.yugoimport.com/en/proizvodi

PP1200 main battle tank powerpack unit
dsc_0157-1_0.jpg



2a.jpg





l
 

Zastava family of arms

300px-Zastava_PPZ_prototype.jpg


Zastava_M88A_Tokarev_9mm_pistol.jpg


Zastava_Master_FLG.jpg


fg_2240729-idr-2268.jpg


New Zastava MAR (Modular Automatic Rifle)

Zastava-MAR-660x380-660x380.jpg


M93 Black Arrow - M93 Black Arrow


Long-Range-Rifle-M12

LMG M84




M02 Coyote


M07 Machinegun
 
Self-propelled howitzer 122mm SORA

Main functions of the weapon system, such as navigation, gun lying, loading of ammunition and deployment, are fully automatic.

SORA_122mm_6x6_self-propelled_howitzer_Partner_2015_defense_exhibition_Belgrade_Serbia_640_001.jpg
 
“VB–10” Soldier of the future

16_1.jpg


Project "VB–10" comprises 4 subsystems:
  • Weapons subsystem
  • Fire control and command and control subsystem
  • Subsystem for autonomous execution of combat missions
  • Subsystem for protection and survival in the battlefield
The level of combat power of infantrymen according to project "VB-10" has been determined in order to achieve the following objectives:
  • High effectiveness in waging combat against all types of manpower, unprotected or protected with ballistic vests, within the zone of barrage fire;
  • Higher fire accuracy and automation in preparing of firing data;
  • Increased firing accuracy on targets at night and in rapid opening of fire before bringing the rifle to shoulder support;
  • Ability to present targets and various information in real time;
  • Ensuring automatic rifle fire in different positions and firing postures without taking conventional firing position (line of sight between shooter's eye, reticle of optical sight and target);
  • Firing behind cover (corner of building or above the head level) without exposing the shooter to enemy vision and fire;
  • High efficiency in waging combat in urban environment, ability to survey the area and point out targets, quick aiming with both eyes, firing from the hip without direct aiming, quick transfer of fire;
  • Efficient and rapid handling of all optoelectronic and communication equipment controls situated on rifle front hand grip and safe communications within the zone of combat operation (digitalization of battlefield);
  • Reliable detection of different irradiations in the battlefield and efficient protection from different types of contaminants;
  • Reliable ballistic protection from artillery shell and hand grenade fragments and small arms ammunition;
  • Availability of necessary combat resources, weapons and equipment and optimization of their carrying, enabling soldiers to carry out continuous combat actions without additional supply and with minimum psycho-physical strain.
 
M09 105 mm ARMORED TRUCK-MOUNTED HOWITZER

M09 105 mm self-propelled truck-mounted howitzer represents a modern fire support weapon, particularly intended for modern joint combat units and rapid deployment forces, highly integrated at brigade, regiment and battalion level, intended for rapid response to challenges of modern digital battlefield, characterized by wide range of tactical scenarios of low and high intensity conflicts.

slika-6_0.gif


SOKO SP RR 122mm truck-mounted howitzer

3.jpg
 
POS 145 - Shoulder launched anti-tank guided weapon, fire-and-forget

POS 145 is a light AT fire & forget guided missile. It is developed primarily for missions against moving tanks, armored vehicles and fortifications. Its guidance system is based on the video/infrared homing head.
Range from 400 m to 1.5 km plus

pos_konacna_bocno.jpg


pos_2b.jpg


pos_-_presek_-_oznake_-_brojevi.jpg
 
RALAS - Rocketed Advanced Light Attack System

RALAS missile system is graded as a tactical system for backup of infantry action whose primary device is modern guided projectile with its own propulsion. RALAS system is designed for battlefield isolation and anti-armor combat at distances up to 9km.

ralas.jpg


ralas2.jpg



NOVA - Light Attack System

NOVA is a light multipurpose guided missile system. The NOVA missile system was developed primarily for missions against tanks, armored vehicles, fortifications, command posts, low-flying helicopters, coastal ships, industrial facilities and bridges.

It can be deployed by any suitable platform including helicopters, armoured vehicles, small ships and infantry. The guidance system is based on video/infrared technology, with the missile connected to the launcher by a radio link. The NOVA flies like ballistic missile for maximal range or with low altitude.
Systems consist of missile in container, launching mechanism, ground control station with radio link.

nova_-_light_attack_system_0.jpg


02.jpg
 
