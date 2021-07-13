Egypt and Serbia sign a protocol of cooperation in the military field

July 13, 2021General Mohamed Zaki, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production, met with Dr. Nebosha Stefanovic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Serbia and his accompanying delegation, who is currently visiting Egypt on an official visit lasting several days, on the sidelines of the thirteenth meeting of the Egyptian-Serbian Military Cooperation Committee In Cairo, an official reception ceremony was held for him at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Defense and military music played the national anthem of both countries.According to a statement, the meeting discussed a number of issues of common interest in light of the fields of military cooperation, transfer and exchange of experiences between the armed forces of both countries, and a protocol of cooperation in the military field was signed between the two sides.The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production affirmed Egypt's pride in its solid relations with the Republic of Serbia, and the General Command of the Armed Forces' keenness to increase cooperation and partnership in various military and security fields.For his part, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Serbia praised Egypt's influential and effective role in its regional and international surroundings and in achieving security and stability in the Middle East.The meeting was attended by Lieutenant-General Mohamed Farid, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, a number of senior commanders of the Armed Forces and the Military Attache of the Republic of Serbia in Cairo.