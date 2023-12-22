ECP strips PTI off its 'bat' symbol ahead of Feb 8 polls

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday evening stripped off the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its iconic ‘bat’ symbol — a sign that depicts its founder, Imran Khan’s former life of cricket.
Announcing its reserved verdict, a five-member ECP bench — headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja — declared PTI's intra-party elections unlawful.
The 11-page order was announced on the petition of Akbar S Babar, a former PTI member, who claimed that the PTI did not stage the elections in line with the rules.
This serves as a major blow to the party as it gears up for the February 8, 2024, elections, with its founder — PTI's voter driving force — already behind for months — and his release does not seem soon.
“PTI has not complied with our directions [...] and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution, 2019, and Election Act, 2017, and Election Rules, 2017,” the order read.
Geo News reported that with the elections being declared unlawful, Barrister Gohar Khan, who replaced Khan as the party's chairman, is no longer the party's top head.
More to follow...
