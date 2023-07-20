ECP ready to hold elections by Oct 11 if assemblies dissolved by Aug 12

Polls by Oct 11 if assemblies dissolved by Aug 12: ECP | The Express Tribune Commission is fully prepared for holding elections within 90 or 60 days, says secretary ECP

Commission is fully prepared for holding elections within 90 or 60 days, says ECP secretaryIn the event of assemblies being dissolved on August 12, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is prepared to hold general elections by October 11, an official of the electoral body stated on Thursday, but added that if the dissolution happens earlier, poll will be held within 90 days.This was conveyed to journalists during a briefing by ECP officials, including the secretary, special secretary, and other officials, who emphasised that strict monitoring of political parties and candidates will be implemented in the upcoming general elections.“Any party or candidate found exceeding the election expenditure limit will face legal action. We have established a [system] political finance MIS for monitoring their finances,” said an ECP official.The ECP officials revealed that information will be gathered from six institutions, including the FBR, SBP, NADRA, SECP, and others to scrutinise the finances of political parties and candidates. They said that notices will be issued to those who exceed the election expenditure limit, and legal action will be taken in accordance with the law.Secretary ECP Omar Hamid Khan stated that the commission is prepared for holding elections within 90 or 60 days. “The preparations for elections have been completed as per the old constituencies. If a new delimitation takes place, decisions will be made according to the law and Constitution.”Regarding the issue of prohibited funding of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Special Secretary Zafer Iqbal said that the matter is sub-judice. “The registrars of all five high courts have been written to, requesting ROs, but no response has been received yet,” he further said.Young voters are likely to play a deciding role in the upcoming general elections with more than 45 percent of eligible voters aged less than 35 years, according to statistics obtained from the ECP.The latest figures show that the number of registered voters in the country has reached over 126 million, as of June 30, 2023, including 60.8 million male and 50.7 million female voters.Over 20.35 million voters were aged between 18 to 25 years, 30.26 million voters were aged between 26 to 35 years and 20.77 million voters were aged between 36 to 45 years. The ratio of male and female voters in Pakistan stood at 54.02 percent and 45.98 per cent respectively, the report added.The report said that most voters belonged to Punjab with almost 70.16 million people qualified to vote followed by Sindh with 20.65 million, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with 20.16 million, of which 11.79 million are male while 9.82 million are female.The number of registered voters in Balochistan is over 5.27 million of which 2.96 million are male and 2.31 million are female. Meanwhile, in Islamabad, the percentage of male voters is 52.51 per cent and 47.49 per cent of female voters.The date came on the heels of reports that there would be no extension in the term of the National Assembly; rather the national and two provincial legislatures might be dissolved a few days before the end of their term to give an additional 30 days to political parties to run their election campaigns.