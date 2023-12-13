What's new

ECP dismisses PTI's explanations on intra-party polls as insufficient

ECP holds authority to issue certificates for intra-party elections only when it is fully convinced
1702494160749.png

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rebuffed on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) responses, deeming them inadequate in addressing concerns related to the party's intra-party elections.

Earlier, the ECP initiated an inquiry into the matter on December 7, seeking clarification from PTI regarding potential conflicts with the party's constitution in the conduct of its intra-party elections.

Despite PTI's prompt submission of its response on December 8, sources within the electoral watchdog asserted that the explanations provided were insufficient to satisfy the Commission's inquiries.

It has been revealed that the ECP holds the authority to issue certificates for intra-party elections only when it is fully convinced that the process aligns with the party's constitutional framework. PTI's intra-party elections, it seems, have raised concerns within the Commission about adherence to internal party regulations.

In response to the initial dismissal, sources indicated that the Election Commission has opted to grant another opportunity to PTI to provide a clearer and more comprehensive explanation.

Meanwhile, a meeting has been scheduled for December 18, wherein PTI will have the chance to address the Commission's concerns and potentially salvage the legitimacy of its intra-party election process.
