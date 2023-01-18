What's new

Economic chaos in Pakistan: outlook is gloomy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Economic chaos in Pakistan: outlook is gloomy

Osama Rizvi
January 18, 2023

Women displaced because of the floods wait to receive food handouts while taking refuge in a camp, in Sehwan, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

Women displaced because of the floods wait to receive food handouts while taking refuge in a camp, in Sehwan,

Pakistan is in the news but for all the wrong reasons. The events unfolding in the country are by no means unique given the economic backdrop the world is operating in. Such incidents will (and already have been) noted across the Global South.

From the default of Sri Lanka -- I warned even then that this will not stop at Sri Lanka -- to recent news of sovereign bankruptcy of Ghana, these economic events will continue to haunt lower middle income countries.

Pakistan is just another victim in the great scourge of monetary tightening, rising inflation and falling investments -— it is now time for a test of resiliency.

In Pakistan, official inflation figures stand at 24.5 percent in December - a slight improvement from 26.6 percent in November. However, the food inflation has surged 35 percent YoY basis.

Within that food basket, some essential products have increased more than 100 percent, for example, the price of onions has increased by 415 percent! Wheat, eggs, and rice rose 57.3, 54.4 and 47 percent respectively, while chicken prices have more than doubled.

Food price inflation has been exacerbated by recent floods that submerged one-third of the country in water, destroying 4 million acres of crops across the country. Overall, the economic toll of this recent calamity is estimated to be $35 billion.

In other news, cooking oil along with other essential items is becoming short in the country as banks have stopped issuing Letter of Credits (LCs) due to the restrictions imposed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to curtail imports as foreign exchange reserves have fallen to a 9-year low.

Currently, SBP's reserves stand at $4.3 billion after debt repayments were carried out.

Given that Pakistan employs an import-led growth model (that is to say the GDP growth of the country is dependent on imports) a restriction can significantly reduce GDP.

The industry is suffering as a result of rising interest rates, soaring dollar, falling Pakistani rupee and a perpetual energy crisis that continues to haunt businesses. On top of that, political uncertainty only exacerbates the current dilemma.

The textile industry in Pakistan which comprises 60 percent of total export earnings, is in shambles.

Recently, the sector has laid off 7 million workers as many factories have either shut down completely or limited production. Cement sales are down 21 percent from July 2022 to December 2022 while petrol sales declined by 14 percent on a MoM basis.

Shops, restaurants, malls and other entertainment centers have been asked to close at 10 PM.

In the coming days, the country will see an unprecedented increase in petrol prices which are expected to jump from $0.94 to $1.31 (roughly Rs300). Electricity and other prices have already increased more than 100 percent in the past year. If this trend continues, Pakistan could potentially face a threat to social cohesion and national integrity.

If the situation becomes more dire, banks could begin putting caps on withdrawals and businesses/shops may only be open 3 days a week.

Banks and other countries have pledged to help Pakistan. The international community has promised to provide about $9bn to the country. However, China, Saudi Arabia, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and others who have pledged these amounts will only be able to release the funds once Pakistan gets approval from and an endorsement from the IMF.

The country is in serious negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the latter wants to fund the “unfunded subsidy” the government doled out in the form of reduction in petrol prices and other rebates to industries.

All this hullabaloo will funnel down into the social domain creating social unrest, protests and political instability among the masses. This tornado of chaos will not only impact the socio-political landscape of Pakistan but has the potential to create havoc on a larger scale. All these developments mentioned above warn of potential consequences for the entire developing world.


Pakistan needs taxation on petrol...
Tax on Petrol by Country:

India : 53%
Bangladesh: 51.5%
Pakistan : 23.2%

Inflation in each country:
India: 5.72%
Bangladesh:: 8.85%
Pakistan : 24.5%
 
Economic chaos in Pakistan: outlook is gloomy

Osama Rizvi
January 18, 2023

Women displaced because of the floods wait to receive food handouts while taking refuge in a camp, in Sehwan, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

Women displaced because of the floods wait to receive food handouts while taking refuge in a camp, in Sehwan,

Pakistan is in the news but for all the wrong reasons. The events unfolding in the country are by no means unique given the economic backdrop the world is operating in. Such incidents will (and already have been) noted across the Global South.

From the default of Sri Lanka -- I warned even then that this will not stop at Sri Lanka -- to recent news of sovereign bankruptcy of Ghana, these economic events will continue to haunt lower middle income countries.

Pakistan is just another victim in the great scourge of monetary tightening, rising inflation and falling investments -— it is now time for a test of resiliency.

In Pakistan, official inflation figures stand at 24.5 percent in December - a slight improvement from 26.6 percent in November. However, the food inflation has surged 35 percent YoY basis.

Within that food basket, some essential products have increased more than 100 percent, for example, the price of onions has increased by 415 percent! Wheat, eggs, and rice rose 57.3, 54.4 and 47 percent respectively, while chicken prices have more than doubled.

Food price inflation has been exacerbated by recent floods that submerged one-third of the country in water, destroying 4 million acres of crops across the country. Overall, the economic toll of this recent calamity is estimated to be $35 billion.

In other news, cooking oil along with other essential items is becoming short in the country as banks have stopped issuing Letter of Credits (LCs) due to the restrictions imposed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to curtail imports as foreign exchange reserves have fallen to a 9-year low.

Currently, SBP's reserves stand at $4.3 billion after debt repayments were carried out.

Given that Pakistan employs an import-led growth model (that is to say the GDP growth of the country is dependent on imports) a restriction can significantly reduce GDP.

The industry is suffering as a result of rising interest rates, soaring dollar, falling Pakistani rupee and a perpetual energy crisis that continues to haunt businesses. On top of that, political uncertainty only exacerbates the current dilemma.

The textile industry in Pakistan which comprises 60 percent of total export earnings, is in shambles.

Recently, the sector has laid off 7 million workers as many factories have either shut down completely or limited production. Cement sales are down 21 percent from July 2022 to December 2022 while petrol sales declined by 14 percent on a MoM basis.

Shops, restaurants, malls and other entertainment centers have been asked to close at 10 PM.

In the coming days, the country will see an unprecedented increase in petrol prices which are expected to jump from $0.94 to $1.31 (roughly Rs300). Electricity and other prices have already increased more than 100 percent in the past year. If this trend continues, Pakistan could potentially face a threat to social cohesion and national integrity.

If the situation becomes more dire, banks could begin putting caps on withdrawals and businesses/shops may only be open 3 days a week.

Banks and other countries have pledged to help Pakistan. The international community has promised to provide about $9bn to the country. However, China, Saudi Arabia, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and others who have pledged these amounts will only be able to release the funds once Pakistan gets approval from and an endorsement from the IMF.

The country is in serious negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the latter wants to fund the “unfunded subsidy” the government doled out in the form of reduction in petrol prices and other rebates to industries.

All this hullabaloo will funnel down into the social domain creating social unrest, protests and political instability among the masses. This tornado of chaos will not only impact the socio-political landscape of Pakistan but has the potential to create havoc on a larger scale. All these developments mentioned above warn of potential consequences for the entire developing world.


Multiple Economic Crises In Pakistan Will Lead To A Revolt​

Multiple Economic Crises In Pakistan Will Lead To A Revolt - The Friday Times - Naya Daur

Hunger has no borders and ethnicity and this will cause those suffering from the pangs of starvation to unite and revolt against the rulers
The Crisis Of Unemployed Graduates​

The Crisis Of Unemployed Graduates - The Friday Times - Naya Daur

Pakistan is facing a growing crisis of unemployment among its educated population, with graduates unable to find employment in their fields
PAKISTAN WILL RISE LIKE PHOENIX FROM ASHES!!!!!
 
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad announced on Monday that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had decided to increase the interest rate by one per cent to 17pc.

He made the announcement in a press conference following the MPC’s meeting. The increase was largely in line with market expectations.

Separately, a press release issued by the central bank stated, “The committee noted that inflationary pressures are persisting and continue to be broad-based. If these remain unchecked, they could feed into higher inflation expectations over a longer-than-anticipated period. The MPC stressed that it is critical to anchor inflation expectations and achieve the objective of price stability to support sustainable growth in the future.”

The MPC noted three major economic developments since its last meeting in November — inflation continued to remain elevated, with core inflation showing an upward trend over the last 10 months; near-term challenges for the external sector have increased despite the policy-induced contraction in the current account deficit and there has been a continuous drawdown in foreign exchange reserves; and global economic and financial conditions broadly remain uncertain in the near-to-short term, leading to mixed implications for Pakistan’s economy.
 
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad announced on Monday that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had decided to increase the interest rate by one per cent to 17pc.

He made the announcement in a press conference following the MPC’s meeting. The increase was largely in line with market expectations.

Separately, a press release issued by the central bank stated, “The committee noted that inflationary pressures are persisting and continue to be broad-based. If these remain unchecked, they could feed into higher inflation expectations over a longer-than-anticipated period. The MPC stressed that it is critical to anchor inflation expectations and achieve the objective of price stability to support sustainable growth in the future.”

The MPC noted three major economic developments since its last meeting in November — inflation continued to remain elevated, with core inflation showing an upward trend over the last 10 months; near-term challenges for the external sector have increased despite the policy-induced contraction in the current account deficit and there has been a continuous drawdown in foreign exchange reserves; and global economic and financial conditions broadly remain uncertain in the near-to-short term, leading to mixed implications for Pakistan’s economy.
1% seems like a case of too little as inflation is more than 30%. Should have increased to 20% if inflation was the target.
 
1% seems like a case of too little as inflation is more than 30%. Should have increased to 20% if inflation was the target.
Shit. We in India can't even imagine this kinda thing.
 
1% seems like a case of too little as inflation is more than 30%. Should have increased to 20% if inflation was the target.
The economy is not operating in the traditional linear zone where you can exchange interest rate for inflation. It is stuck in near depression. The inflation is just due to scarcity. Even if you increase the interest rate to 100%, there won't be more flour or diesel. Economy is not humming along credit to do tuning and tweaking. It is a question of subsistence.
 
There is an old saying:
The donkey saw the city, if the potatoes were sold or not sold. Whether the country is settled or uninhabited
Showbaz has saw the Prime Ministership.


62a052b8cbd1192f4c4476816cb16f61.jpg
 
What I want to know is, its been 7 years since CPEC. Why haven't the export numbers gone up? There has literally been no change. Where is the ouput for a $55 billion loan?
 

