E-commerce with China

TEXPO 2023 sets the stage for Pakistan’s export expansion through Chinese E-commerce connections​

June 2, 2023



KARACHI: The recently concluded TEXPO 2023, witnessed a remarkable presence of major Chinese e-commerce giants, signalling a promising future for Pakistan’s export industry. Ali Baba, JD.com, and Douyin, prominent players in the Chinese e-commerce market, actively engaged with Pakistani companies during the event, according to Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing.

“These companies held many B2B meetings with Pakistani companies with quality textiles, apparel, leather products, and footwear. To reach the $10 billion export mark, tapping the Chinese e-commerce market is a sine qua non for Pakistan,” he stated.

Furthermore, Qadir acknowledged the efforts of the Chinese government in facilitating Pakistan’s exports through both online and offline pavilions.
 
2023 CIFTIS:​

Pakistan learns from invaluable Chinese experience in e-commerce​

By Zafar Hussain
Sep 3, 2023

BEIJING- Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said on Saturday that Pakistan is learning from the invaluable Chinese experience in e-commerce, and these partnerships exemplify the strength of our collaboration.

Addressing a sideline forum titled "China E-Commerce Convention" at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Haque said that China's visionary Belt and Road Initiative has paved the way for increased connectivity and economic collaboration between our two nations.

“Through initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), we are witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure that facilitates trade, investment, and e-commerce. We are looking for viable solutions to transform our E-commerce by looking at the Chinese benchmarks, and remove the obstacles creating market distortions in the way of economic prosperity", he added.

He further said that as a testament to our commitment to expanding our e-commerce footprint, Pakistan has established online pavilions on various e-commerce platforms in China, including JD and Douyin. Chinese companies like Kuaishou and Alibaba are also doing business in Pakistan.

"These initiatives have allowed Pakistani products to find their way into Chinese markets, offering a taste of our nation's rich culture, craftsmanship, and trade potential. We are learning from the invaluable Chinese experience in e-commerce, and these partnerships exemplify the strength of our collaboration", Haque stated.

The ambassador further said that in August this year, more than 200 Chinese businessmen visited the 1st Food and Agri Expo in Karachi, showing a lot of interest in buying Pakistani agro and food products and introducing them on E-Commerce platforms.

"Recently China and Pakistan have finalized 5 protocols allowing Pakistani boiled meat, dairy products, chilies, cherries, herbal medicines, and other livestock to be imported into China for the first time. I invite the business and entrepreneurs from both sides to benefit from these new opportunities for expanding bilateral routes through traditional routes and e-commerce platforms", the ambassador mentioned.
 

